MOC Marine Institute invites volunteers for community beach clean-up on March 9

A community beach-cleanup is hosted March 9. (PC: Maui Ocean Center Marine Institute)

As part of a beach and reef clean-up initiative, the Maui Ocean Center Marine Institute has partnered with the US Fish and Wildlife Service to kick off their initial beach clean-up at Sugar Beach on Saturday, March 9, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

This community clean-up event comes after weeks of damaging winter storm impacts to South Maui coastlines. According to the institute, these storms often result in coastal erosion, marine debris wash up and brown water advisories that can be detrimental to vulnerable marine wildlife in Maui Nui.

Participants will meet at the Keālia Boardwalk, where they will be provided with reusable gloves, rubbish receptacles and marine debris data collection sheets. All debris that is collected will be sorted on site and disposed of properly. The citizen science data collected from the beach clean-up will contribute to the institute’s annual marine debris count.

The event is RSVP-preferred for volunteers. To RSVP, visit bit.ly/MOCMIcleanup. For more information, contact the beach clean-up coordinator, Katie Ornelas at [email protected]. Attendees are advised to carpool, if possible, as there is limited parking space available.

For those who are passionate about caring for Maui beaches but are unable to attend, the Maui Ocean Center Marine Institute’s Honu Hero Program provides clean-up kits and data sheets for self-directed beach clean-ups.