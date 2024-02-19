Pāʻia Floral opens with fresh flower finds on North Shore, Maui























The new Pāʻia Floral shop opened its doors over the weekend, offering a fresh find for flower seekers on Maui’s North Shore.

Pāʻia Floral is located at 161 Hāna Highway in the former Maui Yoga Arts building, on the makai side of the highway between the Studio22k jewelry store and Salon Tiare, and two doors west of the Pāʻia Fire Station.

The business is Native Hawaiian and wahine-owned, and is a sister company to Pukalani Floral and Kanuihele, a business focused on music, dance and craft.

The shop features Maui-grown flowers, Maui entertainers and artists, local farmers and crafters, and will host weekly workshops to share their talents with friends, neighbors, children and visitors. The grand opening on Saturday included a pāpale niu (coconut hat) and lei poʻo (head lei) workshop by Kaiyha at Hoʻokupu Hale.

The town was home to the owner’s four-times great grandfather, whose resting place lies just beyond the bustling storefronts. The floral shop hopes to serve as a tribute to the stories etched in the town’s past, and bring a touch of old Hawaiʻi back to Pāʻia Town.

“Pāʻia’s history is woven into our love for flowers, our island and our ʻohana,” said owners, upon celebrating the store’s grand opening.

Hours are still being adjusted, but for now, the shop is currently open Tuesday through Saturday, 12-6 p.m. A workshop schedule is being developed and will include lei making, a muʻumuʻu swap, and spring break boutique.

More information on Pāʻia Floral and updates are available online at paiafloral.com and on Instagram.