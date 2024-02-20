Kīhei Charter School announces school registration and lottery dates for enrollment

Kīhei Charter School students work as a team in the school’s science and engineering workshop, building a robot made from materials they fabricated and manufactured. The school has announced informational open house dates for enrollment next academic year. PC: Kīhei Charter School

Kīhei Charter School will hold open house informational meetings beginning at 5 p.m. Feb. 27 at the school campus located at 650 Līpoa Parkway in the Maui Research & Technology Park. Other informational meetings are scheduled for March 6, 14 and 27.

The open house events are for members of the public to tour the three-story campus and learn about the school’s unique programs, including project-based learning.

The school term will run from Aug. 5, 2024, to May 30, 2025.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Enrollment applications will be available beginning March 1, at informational sessions or online at the Kīhei Charter School website. Applications are also available at the school’s office. Information sessions will be for all grade K-12 levels.

Completed applications must be turned in to the school office or be mailed to the Kīhei Charter School at P.O. Box 1098, Kīhei 96753 with a postmark no later than Sunday, March 31. Applications make students eligible for the first lottery. No email or fax applications are accepted.

Completed applications will be entered into the school application lottery. The lottery method for selecting new students is required for all Hawaiʻi charter schools to ensure fairness for all applicants. Additionally, applications usually exceed the school’s student capacity.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The first lottery selection will be held on April 4, with a second lottery on May 4. Applications for the second lottery must be postmarked no later than April 30 and mailed to the Kīhei Līpoa Parkway campus address.

The Kīhei Charter School Student Records office will send parent enrollment or waitlist information as soon as it becomes available. It will be sent to your mailing address. Please call the school’s main office at 808-875-0700 for more information or go to kiheicharter.org. The office is open 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. The school does not provide transportation.