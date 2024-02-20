Maui County will share final fire debris site survey results at Feb. 21 community meeting

Homeowner, Cecilia Domingo observes debris clearing on the property. On Wednesday evening at the Lahaina Civic Center, Maui County will share the results of a community survey on the permanent disposal site for Lahaina wildfire ash and debris. (2.14.24) PC: US Army Corps of Engineers.

Maui County will resume its Lahaina Disaster Recovery Community Update meetings beginning 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 21, at the Lahaina Civic Center with an update on survey results for a permanent disposal site for wildfire ash and debris and cesspool information.

The meeting will be live-streamed on the Maui County Facebook page.

The County will share public input received over a 16-day period from a community survey on locations under consideration for a final disposal site for the estimated 400,000 cubic yards of ash and debris removed by the US Army Corps of Engineers from Lahaina. More than 2,300 residents completed the survey conducted by the County.

A Hawaiʻi Department of Health representative is scheduled to present an update on cesspools and an initiative on a health study in partnership with the University of Hawaiʻi.

For more information on recovery efforts, visit www.mauirecovers.com. Recordings of previous Lahaina Community Update meetings can be found on the County of Maui Facebook page. The meetings were launched in November.