Maui Marathon to honor West Maui as the Lahaina Town Memorial Run

The 54th annual Maui Marathon scheduled for April 21 will look a lot different this year. After devastating fires impacted Lahaina and Kula, the Maui Marathon that historically stretched from Puʻunēnē to Kāʻanapali will host a new route and only include the half marathon, 10k Run/Walk, and 5k Run/Walk. For 2024, the 26.2-mile race is canceled, and the start/finish line for the other distances is moved to the Maui Tropical Plantation in Waikapū.

The rerouted half marathon will start from the Sugar Mill in Puʻunēnē but traverse to the finish at the Maui Tropical Plantation. The 10K and 5K Run/Walk races will start and finish at the farm.

Updated maps have been uploaded to the Maui Marathon website, and parking/shuttle information has also been updated.

“The past six months have been an unimaginable challenge for Lahaina residents who experienced so much devastation and loss,” said race director Jim Lynch. “Out of respect an

love for the Lahaina community, we made a decision to move the 2024 event from the west side to the Maui Tropical Plantation to avoid any disruption or inconvenience to Lahaina as the community heals. We believe it is the right thing to do.”

Also new this year, the Maui Marathon will operate as the Lahaina Town Memorial Run to honor the many lives lost and those displaced during the Aug. 8 wildfires. Race t-shirts and medals will display a logo showing support and love for Lahaina Town.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Lynch said the 2024 Maui Marathon is dedicating this year’s event to Lahaina. All runners will participate in a special memorial as they enter the finish area, showing their love and support to all those affected by the wildfires.

“We hope the community will come out in force and participate in this year’s event,” he said. “Witnessing a sea of red runners running throughout Kahului, Māʻalaea, and Waikapū will be a beautiful tribute to Lahaina.”

While the Maui Marathon Committee is disappointed in having to omit the 26.2-mile race, the

full marathon was not feasible this year due to the fires that affected several miles of the course.

After months of planning a reroute to avoid cancellation, the committee secured an agreement with the Maui Tropical Plantation to use the grounds as a start/finish area for the event.

However, due to the heavy traffic on the Honoapiʻilani Highway, specifically through a 5-mile stretch of the “Pali,” the updated out-and-back route for the full marathon was deemed unsafe.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

In addition, with the ongoing issues in Lahaina, the Maui Police Department is stretched thin and does not have sufficient officer resources to support that particular route safely. Though disappointed, the committee understands and respects the department’s decision, according to an event news release.

Though the full marathon will not happen this year, runners and walkers alike are encouraged to continue participating in the 2024 Maui Marathon by doing the available in-person or virtual races: the 13.1-mile course, the 10K or 5K Run/Walk.

Organizers say this Lahaina Town Memorial Run will still be a special and memorable event by honoring the Lahaina community and supporting West Maui and Upcountry residents who lost so much.

To date, the Maui Marathon received more than $30,000 in donations from runners all over the world. All proceeds were passed on to either the Maui Food Bank, Hawai’i Community Foundation Maui Strong Fund, or Maui Humane Society based on their choosing.

The half marathon starts at 5:30 a.m. at the Old Puʻunēnē Sugar Mill in Kahului for a down-and back route, with the 10k to follow at 5:45 a.m. and the 5k at 5:55 a.m. at the same start/finish area at the farm.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

There will be packet pickups for Maui Marathon events on Friday, April 19, from 12 to 6 p.m. and on Saturday, April 20, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Maui Tropical Plantation, located at 1670 HI-30, Wailuku.

Packets include a red t-shirt, red bag, red collapsible reusable HyrdaPak Speedcup, and race bib with timing chip attached. Runners and walkers are encouraged to wear their red gear during this year’s event in honor and support of the Lahaina community.

In an effort to reduce waste on Maui, the Maui Marathon will again be using the HydraPak SpeedCup instead of paper cups on the course. Each packet will include a collapsible, reusable cup for participants to use on race day.

A refund for full marathon entry fees is available by March 31.

Entries can also be converted to a different race distance, such as the half, 10K Run/Walk, or 5K Run/Walk. If applicable, a refund of the difference in current registration rates will be provided, or you can donate the difference to one of the recommended charities.

To make changes or to request a refund, email [email protected].

The Maui Marathon is presented by the Valley Isle Road Runners and is sponsored by Southwest, HydraPak, Hawai‘i Tourism Authority through the Community Enrichment Program, the Maui County Council, Kāʻanapali Beach Resort, Kāʻanapali Beach Hotel Association, Maui County Office of Economic Development and more.

For more information, visit mauimarathon.com or email [email protected].