Maui Surf Forecast for February 21, 2024
|Shores
|Tonight
|Wednesday
|Surf
|Surf
|PM
|AM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|7-10
|8-12
|8-12
|7-10
|West Facing
|3-5
|3-5
|3-5
|3-5
|South Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|East Facing
|3-5
|3-5
|4-6
|4-6
|Weather
|Partly sunny until 6 PM, then partly
cloudy. Isolated showers.
|Low Temperature
|Around 60.
|Winds
|East winds around 15 mph.
|
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Isolated showers.
|High Temperature
|In the upper 70s.
|Winds
|East winds 15 to 20 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:53 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:26 PM HST.
Swell Summary
Surf will remain below High Surf Advisory levels along all shores for the next several days. Several pulses of moderate, medium- to long- period NW swell will arrive the next couple of days, while a diminishing N swell fades out. A moderate sized, long-period NW swell will arrive next weekend, with peak surf heights potentially reaching High Surf Advisory levels. A small, medium-period NNE swell will also be possible next weekend, biggest on the Big Island. Strengthening E to SE winds will lead to increasingly rough and choppy surf along windward shores the next couple of days.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.
Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.
Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.
Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com