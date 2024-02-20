Maui Surf Forecast for February 21, 2024

Shores Tonight Wednesday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 7-10 8-12 8-12 7-10 West Facing 3-5 3-5 3-5 3-5 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 3-5 3-5 4-6 4-6

TONIGHT Weather Partly sunny until 6 PM, then partly

cloudy. Isolated showers. Low Temperature Around 60. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.2 feet 06:18 PM HST. High 2.3 feet 01:53 AM HST.

WEDNESDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the upper 70s. Winds East winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.6 feet 08:37 AM HST. High 1.1 feet 12:57 PM HST. Sunrise 6:53 AM HST. Sunset 6:26 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Surf will remain below High Surf Advisory levels along all shores for the next several days. Several pulses of moderate, medium- to long- period NW swell will arrive the next couple of days, while a diminishing N swell fades out. A moderate sized, long-period NW swell will arrive next weekend, with peak surf heights potentially reaching High Surf Advisory levels. A small, medium-period NNE swell will also be possible next weekend, biggest on the Big Island. Strengthening E to SE winds will lead to increasingly rough and choppy surf along windward shores the next couple of days.

NORTH SHORE

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.