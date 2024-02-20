Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for February 21, 2024

February 20, 2024, 8:00 PM HST
Shores
Tonight
Wednesday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
7-10
8-12
8-12
7-10 




West Facing
3-5
3-5
3-5
3-5 




South Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




East Facing
3-5
3-5
4-6
4-6 







TONIGHT







Weather
Partly sunny until 6 PM, then partly

                            cloudy. Isolated showers. 		




Low Temperature
Around 60. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.2 feet 06:18 PM HST.




High 2.3 feet 01:53 AM HST.
















WEDNESDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the upper 70s. 




Winds
East winds 15 to 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.6 feet 08:37 AM HST.




High 1.1 feet 12:57 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:53 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:26 PM HST.









Swell Summary




Surf will remain below High Surf Advisory levels along all shores for the next several days. Several pulses of moderate, medium- to long- period NW swell will arrive the next couple of days, while a diminishing N swell fades out. A moderate sized, long-period NW swell will arrive next weekend, with peak surf heights potentially reaching High Surf Advisory levels. A small, medium-period NNE swell will also be possible next weekend, biggest on the Big Island. Strengthening E to SE winds will lead to increasingly rough and choppy surf along windward shores the next couple of days. 




NORTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.



				  Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.



				  Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 


WEST SIDE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.



				  Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
