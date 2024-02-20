‘Under the Sea’ fundraiser set March 16 for the Maui Chamber of Commerce

The Maui Chamber of Commerce’s annual fundraiser will be held March 16 at the Grand Wailea Resort Maui and will feature an “Under the Sea” theme. PC: Maui Chamber of Commerce.

The third annual Alaska Airlines BizMixx fundraiser for the Maui Chamber of Commerce will be held March 16 at the Grand Wailea Resort Maui. Cocktails will be served from 6 to 7 p.m., followed by dinner, entertainment and a silent auction.

The event sponsored by Alaska Airlines and BizMixx Maui will feature a special Hirie Acoustic performance and “a unique and exciting networking experience and dining adventure with theatrical entertainers.”

“The Alaska Airlines BizMixx Maui event is our signature fundraiser to support the work of the Maui Chamber of Commerce, but we love to make it a fun and exciting experience that sets us apart from other events,” said Maui Chamber President Pamela Tumpap. “We invite members, past members and nonmembers and the community to attend and support the organization. Now is the time for interested businesses and individuals to purchase their sponsorships and tickets to secure their spot at this exclusive engagement.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

BizMixx Maui is an annual interactive food and fun event that will transform with a new theme every year. This year’s theme is “Under the Sea” and will feature dishes from the Grand Wailea chefs, as well as special items from local chefs, at a multi-station dining experience. “Enjoy creative cocktails and local beer and wine options while you explore between the indoor and outdoor offerings,” an event announcement says. “Cuisine collides with art as the night comes alive on all sides with theatrical entertainers. Opportunities to network are abundant and attendees are encouraged to dress in theme, theme colors, or in costume.”

Sponsorship packages are available and include Deep Sea Sponsor – $7,500; Big Swell Sponsor – $5,000; Coral Cove Sponsor – $3,000; Seashore Sponsor – $1,500; and Tide Pool Sponsor – $1,000. Individual tickets are on sale for $250 per person. Sponsorships and tickets may be purchased online at MauiChamber.com or by calling the Maui Chamber of Commerce at 808-244-0081.