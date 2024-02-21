College students sought for Central Pacific Bank’s summer internship program

Central Pacific Bank is seeking ambitious and dynamic college students for its 2024 Summer Internship Program.

The summer jobs come with experience in banking and finance and “competitive compensation” for participants. The students are placed in rotations with various CPB departments while completing individual and team projects.

Interns will participate in development days with engaging workshops, fun team building activities, enlightening guest speakers, and “Coffee Talk” sessions, according to an announcement. The program runs from June 6 to Aug. 2.

“At CPB, we believe in investing in the future,” said Liuone Faagai, Group SVP Human Resources, Central Pacific Bank. “Our summer internship program provides a platform for bright and talented students to learn from industry experts, contribute to meaningful projects, and gain insights into diverse career paths within the banking industry.”

The internships are open to college students with a strong academic record who want to work in business and finance. Applicants should have excellent communication, problem-solving and teamwork skills. They also should be eager to learn, grow and contribute to a dynamic team.

Applications are available online at online at cpb.bank/careers. The deadline for submitting applications is March 14. Finalists will be interviewed for 10 spots in the internship program.