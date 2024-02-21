Maui Surf Forecast for February 22, 2024

Shores Tonight Thursday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 6-8 5-7 5-7 5-7 West Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 South Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4 East Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the lower 60s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.3 feet 06:57 PM HST. High 2.3 feet 02:17 AM HST.

THURSDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature Around 80. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.5 feet 08:45 AM HST. High 1.2 feet 01:31 PM HST. Sunrise 6:52 AM HST. Sunset 6:27 PM HST.

Swell Summary

The current moderate long period northwest swell is peaking and will slowly decline Thursday. Reinforcement pulses of moderate, medium-to long-period northwest swells are expected over the next couple of days to keep surf elevated. A fast-moving but potent low now moving through the Aleutian Islands is generating what will be a moderate sized, long-period northwest swell filling in Saturday into Sunday with peak surf heights possibly reaching advisory levels. A strong, slow-moving low between Hawaii and California will lead to a potential for a medium period north-northeast swell filling in over the weekend into early next week. East facings shores will remain rough and choppy coinciding with the breezy conditions through the next week.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.