Maui Surf Forecast for February 22, 2024
|Shores
|Tonight
|Thursday
|Surf
|Surf
|PM
|AM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|6-8
|5-7
|5-7
|5-7
|West Facing
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|South Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|East Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|Weather
|Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the lower 60s.
|Winds
|East winds around 15 mph.
|
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|Around 80.
|Winds
|East winds around 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:52 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:27 PM HST.
Swell Summary
The current moderate long period northwest swell is peaking and will slowly decline Thursday. Reinforcement pulses of moderate, medium-to long-period northwest swells are expected over the next couple of days to keep surf elevated. A fast-moving but potent low now moving through the Aleutian Islands is generating what will be a moderate sized, long-period northwest swell filling in Saturday into Sunday with peak surf heights possibly reaching advisory levels. A strong, slow-moving low between Hawaii and California will lead to a potential for a medium period north-northeast swell filling in over the weekend into early next week. East facings shores will remain rough and choppy coinciding with the breezy conditions through the next week.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.
Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.
Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.
Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.
