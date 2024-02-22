Alternative wildfire debris removal workshop in Lahaina, Feb. 24

Residential debris removal in Lahaina, Maui (Jan. 16-18, 2024) PC: County of Maui

The County of Maui announces an informational workshop aimed at assisting owners whose properties were destroyed in the August wildfires, and who have not signed up for government-assisted clean-up.

This workshop will focus on the Alternative Debris Removal process necessary for property owners to perform wildfire debris removal on their own, or with a hired contractor at their cost.

The session will be held from 3 to 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 24 at the Lahainaluna High School cafeteria, at 980 Lahainaluna Road. It will also be livestreamed on the County of Maui’s Facebook page and posted to the County of Maui’s YouTube channel following the presentation.

The Alternative Debris Removal Workshop will feature a presentation by representatives from the County of Maui, US Army Corps of Engineers and the Federal Emergency Management Agency, offering crucial information about the fire debris cleanup process, options available for property owners and an opportunity to ask questions. Topics will include:

Why a permit is needed to perform fire debris removal on your own;

What the process is;

Who is able to perform the clean-up and what information they need to provide to be authorized to do the clean-up;

What is the timeframe for being able to use this program; and

What happens if an owner does not sign up for either program or cleans up without a permit.

In addition, representatives from USACE will be available to answer questions about how its agency works. Tidal Basin will also be available to assist individuals in the event they chose to sign-up for the government-sponsored clean-up.

For more information on the debris clean-up process and Right-of-Entry applications, visit www.mauirecovers.org/debrisremoval.