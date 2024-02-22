Blue Hawaiian welcomes new leader to oversee Blue Hawaiian Activities

Myra Galinato is the new Vice President of Blue Hawaiian Activities

Blue Hawaiian announced today the appointment of Myra Galinato as company’s Vice President of Blue Hawaiian Activities. With 25 years of experience, Galinato has demonstrated a proven-track record of driving profitability, fostering collaborative partnerships, and elevating industry standards, according to a company announcement.

Galinato has been with Blue Hawaiian for three years, most recently as general manager, and has been instrumental in driving the company’s success and growth over the years, according to the announcement. Her strategic vision and leadership have been pivotal in positioning Blue Hawaiian Activities as a premier hospitality provider in the Pacific and US regions, company officials said.

“She is a pioneer in our industry and embodies pride and excellence that makes a lasting difference for her employees and the guests we support from around the world,” said Blue Hawaiian President & CEO Quentin Koch, adding how Galinato’s promotion aligns with Blue Hawaiian’s strategy to further expand in Hawaiʻi and beyond with both new physical locations and enhanced web platforms. “Her promotion is a testament to her leadership, knowledge, and collaborative spirit, which have been pivotal in our success.”

Galinato has earned recognition as a trailblazer in the field, fostering relationships with hotel and resort partners and driving elevated standards industry-wide, according to Blue Hawaiian.

“Her innovative approach, industry knowledge, and collaborative spirit will undoubtedly continue to drive our company’s success as we navigate new opportunities and challenges in the ever-evolving tourism landscape,” said Koch.

“Being appointed fills me with deep honor, and I am excited to play a part in the continuous success of Blue Hawaiian Activities,” said Galinato. “I am dedicated to maintaining our tradition of excellence and fostering robust partnerships as we overcome obstacles and advance in our journey of expansion and creativity. Each morning, I ponder on how I can extend this vision to other vibrant tourist destinations. That would truly be the pinnacle of achievement.”

For more information on Blue Hawaiian Activities, email [email protected].