EPA begins night operations on sanitary sewer lines in Lahaina starting Feb. 26

US Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg visited Maui on Wednesday and received an update from FEMA, the US Army Corps of Engineers, and the EPA on the ongoing recovery effort from the wildfires in Lahaina. (2.21.24) PC: US Department of Transportation.

The US Environmental Protection Agency will begin clearing and inspecting sanitary sewer lines on Honoapiʻilani Highway and Keawe Street in Lahaina starting the week of Feb. 26. Department officials say work will take place between Leialiʻi Parkway and Keawe Street (from Wahikuli Wayside Park to Safeway on Honoapiʻilani Highway and from Minit Stop to Honoapiʻilani Highway on Keawe Street).

EPA will be clearing obstructed sewer lines of debris and inspecting these lines for damage starting Monday, Feb. 26 and ending Saturday, March 2, between the hours of 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. This work is expected to be completed by March 2, but is weather-dependent and may be extended.

The right, southbound lane on Honoapiʻilani Highway will be closed, as will the right westbound lane on Keawe Street, including various short-term lane closures at intersections along these routes.

The biggest impact will be the lane closures as this could affect entry and exit from side streets. Commuters who use the highway in the evening and early morning hours should be cautious. This operation can be noisy and there will be additional lighting.

The work will allow the County of Maui to prioritize the emergency repairs needed to protect the wastewater treatment plant from excess infiltration of water through damaged sewer pipes.

EPA Region 9 Deputy Administrator Cheree Peterson visited Maui six months after the Lahaina wildfires. During her visit, she highlighted progress made, current efforts, and the path forward for Maui’s recovery. PC: Wendy Osher (2.8.24)