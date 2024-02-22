Kīhei 4th Friday festivities with guitarist Benny Uyetake begin Feb. 23

Kīhei 4th Friday. PC: courtesy / event flyer

The February Kīhei 4th Friday Town Party will take place at Azeka Shopping Center Mauka on Feb. 23 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

This month’s free celebration features live music by the Kalama Intermediate ʻUkulele Band and guitarist Benny C. Uyetake, and a variety of food booths and trucks, art, crafts and local shopping.

Maui’s Classic and Collector’s Cars will be on display near the Keiki Zone. This month also features a Keiki Zone with Mermaid Photos, Gigantic Yards Games, Rope Bubbles, Face Painting and Table Magic.

The Azeka Shopping Center Mauka is located at 1279-1280 S. Kīhei Rd. Free parking is located less than one block away at Azeka Makai, Kīhei Plaza.

Main stage entertainment schedule:

6 p.m. to 6:10 p.m. – Intro – MC Kathy Collins

– Intro – MC Kathy Collins 6:10 p.m. to 6:55 p.m. – Kalama Intermediate ʻUkulele Band

– 6:55 p.m. to 7:05 p.m. – Announcements – MC Kathy Collins

– Announcements – MC Kathy Collins 7:05 p.m. to 7:25 p.m. – Le Bazaar Belly Dancer (Isa Inca )

– ) 7:25 p.m. to 7:35 p.m. – Announcements – MC Kathy Collins

– Announcements – MC Kathy Collins 7:35 p.m. to 8:55 p.m. – Benny Uyetake + Friends

8:55 p.m. to 9 p.m. – Closing Announcements – MC Kathy Collins

Food court entertainment schedule:

6:15 p.m. to 8:45 p.m. – Arlie Asiu

Activities for Keiki and Teens: FREE Face Painting & Balloon Twisting, 4 Kids Quick Science, Huge Yard Games, Hula Hoops, Rope Bubbles, and a Mermaid Photo Booth.

Food Booths and Food Trucks include: Molokai Hot Bread, Fiyah Foods, Only Ono BBQ, Sumo Dogs, Dope BBQ, Mau Mau’s Kau Kau, Thai Esan Maui, Wai Lemi, Unreal Boba, Maui Cookie Lab, Maui Nata, Taco 8th Wonder, Wow Wow Lemonade, and Yellowbelly.

K4F Retail: Akamai Cellular, Alpha Maui, Aimee V Designs, Babelyn Basey, Bee Nourished,Boobie Shack, Coconut Oats, Costco, D’Rae Jewelry, Eunique Earrings, Fruits ‘n Flowers, Glow Goddess, Golden Seraphina, Gracie’s Goodies, Hanakini Swim, Hand Crafted Maui, Healing Hands, Honi Designs, Holly Warrington Photography, Happy Galo, Hi Freeze, Hula Cookies and Ice Cream, Island Virtual, Jessie Tepora Art, Kahele Maui, Kuliko LLC, Lazy Boy Prints, Linx Hawaii, Mai Fav Things, Makanamama Wellness, Maui Island Treasures, Maui Shellery, Manao Radio, Maui Mood Swing, M n D Designs, Maui Veterans, Meahanalima, Mystic of the Rainbow, Navea Maui, Objects of Desire, Oddity Cart Earrings, Paia Spice Company, Raised & Rooted Maui, Shaka Apparel, Shop Da Abilay’s, The Clay Boutique, The Hex Press, Shop Da Abilay’s, Sunflower Gifts,Twisted Tailsman, Tropic Trade, Unusual Design, Upcountry Aloha, and Wilikina Creations.

In addition, Azeka Shopping Center has a variety of eateries Mauka and Makai: Coconuts Fish Café, Diamonds Ice Bar & Grill, Ekolu Kitchen 1279, Fork & Salad, HomeMaid Café, Izakaya Genbe, Java Café, Maui Pie, Miso Phat Sushi, Nalu’s South Shore Grill, Nutcharee’s Authentic Thai Food, Panda Express, Peace Love Shave Ice, Peggy Sue’s, Roasted Chiles, Von’s Chicken, and Wow Wow Lemonade.

*Other Azeka Shopping Center Merchants: AA Oceanfront Rentals, Ace Hardware, Bank of Hawaii, BEK, Inc., Bird of Paradise Spa, DK Barber, Hawaiian Cruisers, Hele Gas Station/Mini Mart, Island Art Party, Jonathan Thomas DDS, Kaiser Permanente, Kīhei Community Association, Kīhei Wailea Flowers by Cora, Maui Pediatric Dentistry, Maui Powerhouse Gym, Next Level Marble & Granite ,Ocean Nail Spa, O’Reilly Automotive, ProArts Playhouse, Skyridge Lending, Snorkel Bob’s, Stellamation, Studio 151, The Sun Spot, Susu’s Studio & Design, Territorial Savings Bank, US Post Office, and Zen Tattoo & Art Gallery.

Volunteers and Special Donations: Kīhei Charter School.

Kīhei 4th Fridays is looking for volunteers. For those interested in volunteering for the monthly events, contact the Kīhei 4th Fridays Facebook page.