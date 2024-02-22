Police: Man suffers vision loss from New Year’s aerial fireworks accident in Hāna, Maui

Maui police released details from a New Year’s aerial fireworks accident in East Maui that left one man with permanent loss of sight in one eye.

Police say a 58-year-old man was injured while setting off aerial fireworks. According to police, one of the fireworks did not launch from the tube after being ignited.

Thinking that the firework was defective, the man stood over it and looked down at the aerial firework launch tube on the ground, according to police reports.

“Suddenly, this aerial firework launched out of the launch tube. The aerial firework struck the man on the left side of his face, resulting in injuries to his eye, head and the left side of his face,” according to police.

The incident occurred just after midnight on Jan. 1, 2024 in Hāna Town.

Upon arrival, officers made contact with the man who was observed covering his face with his shirt.

In addition to vision loss in one ye, the man also suffered several head and facial injuries as a result of the accident.

The information was shared as part of a monthly report from District Commanders to the Commission on Fire and Public Safety this week.