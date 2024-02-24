J Boog to perform with special guest Collie Buddz at MACC on March 29

Collie Buddz and J Boog. (PC: Maui Arts & Cultural Center)

In a night of reggae bliss, two Grammy-nominated artists—J Boog and Collie Buddz—will perform at the Alexander & Baldwin Amphitheater at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center (MACC) on Friday, March 29, 2024.

Gates open at 5 p.m. The show starts at 6 p.m.

No chairs are provided for this concert. Seating is first come first serve on the bleachers. No beach chairs, strollers or items with frames are allowed. VIP ticket-holders will receive access to front of stage and exclusive access to the Yokouchi Pavilion bars and restrooms.

Tickets are on sale for $45 (GA) and $69.50 (VIP), plus applicable fees. Prices increase on the day of the show.

Mentored by island reggae icon Fiji, J Boog has a style that transcends continents. His debut album, “Hear Me Roar,” dropped in 2007. A few years later, he released “Backyard Boogie,” which included mega-hits like “Lets Do It Again” and “Sunshine Girl.”

Collie Buddz hails from the tiny island of Bermuda. One of his first major gigs was working with recording star Shaggy on the single “Mad Mad World.” That was the same year Collie released his self-titled debut album with Sony Music with tracks such as “Come Around” and “Blind To You.” WWE (World Wrestling Enterprises) fans would recognize Buddz’s voice from the entrance theme (“SOS”) for WWE superstar wrestler Kofi Kingston.