Maui Surf Forecast for February 25, 2024

Shores Tonight Sunday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 10-15 10-15 8-12 7-10 West Facing 2-4 2-4 1-3 1-3 South Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 East Facing 5-7 5-7 5-7 5-7

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy until 12 AM, then partly

cloudy. Numerous showers. Low Temperature In the mid 60s. Winds Breezy. East winds 20 to 25 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.2 feet 08:34 PM HST. High 2.2 feet 03:17 AM HST.

SUNDAY Weather Partly sunny. Numerous showers. High Temperature In the upper 70s. Winds East winds around 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.3 feet 09:32 AM HST. High 1.6 feet 03:07 PM HST. Sunrise 6:50 AM HST. Sunset 6:28 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Surf along north and west facing shores will hover right at advisory level through tonight as a long-period northwest swell peaks. A High Surf Advisory remains in effect until 6 AM HST Sunday. A slow downward trend in this swell is expected through early next week.

However, north shore surf will remain elevated into early next week, while exposed east facing shores trend even higher due to the arrival of a medium-period northeast swell. Surf heights will likely reach the advisory levels (potentially near the warning level for east facing shores) as this swell peaks Monday through Tuesday. Otherwise, short-period, rough surf is anticipated along exposed eastern shores due to the strong trades locally and upstream of the islands.

Surf along south facing shores will potentially trend up late next week due to the arrival of a long-period south swell.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.