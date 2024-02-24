Maui Surf Forecast for February 25, 2024
HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR NORTH FACING SHORES
|Shores
|Tonight
|Sunday
|Surf
|Surf
|PM
|AM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|10-15
|10-15
|8-12
|7-10
|West Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|1-3
|1-3
|South Facing
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|East Facing
|5-7
|5-7
|5-7
|5-7
|Weather
|Mostly cloudy until 12 AM, then partly
cloudy. Numerous showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the mid 60s.
|Winds
|Breezy. East winds 20 to 25 mph.
|
|Weather
|Partly sunny. Numerous showers.
|High Temperature
|In the upper 70s.
|Winds
|East winds around 20 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:50 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:28 PM HST.
Swell Summary
Surf along north and west facing shores will hover right at advisory level through tonight as a long-period northwest swell peaks. A High Surf Advisory remains in effect until 6 AM HST Sunday. A slow downward trend in this swell is expected through early next week.
However, north shore surf will remain elevated into early next week, while exposed east facing shores trend even higher due to the arrival of a medium-period northeast swell. Surf heights will likely reach the advisory levels (potentially near the warning level for east facing shores) as this swell peaks Monday through Tuesday. Otherwise, short-period, rough surf is anticipated along exposed eastern shores due to the strong trades locally and upstream of the islands.
Surf along south facing shores will potentially trend up late next week due to the arrival of a long-period south swell.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.
Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.
Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.
Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.
