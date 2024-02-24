Seabury Hall presents ‘Arsenic and Old Lace,’ March 8-10

Seabury Hall presents Arsenic and Old Lace. PC: Seabury Hall/Bryan Berkowitz photos

Seabury Hall proudly announces its upcoming production of the classic comedy “Arsenic and Old Lace,” directed by Marsha Kelly. The play is set to charm audiences on March 8 and 9, at 7 p.m. and March 10 at 3 p.m. at Seabury Hall’s ʻAʻaliʻikūhonua Creative Arts Center.

Tickets are available at www.seaburyhall.org/arts. Tickets are: $15 for adults, $12 for kupuna, $7 for students, and free for keiki under 4-years-old.

“Arsenic and Old Lace” promises an evening filled with laughter, mystery, and a touch of the macabre, according to an event announcement. Set in the quaint backdrop of Brooklyn in the 1940s, the play follows the peculiar Brewster family, known for their eccentricities and dark secrets.

“We’re thrilled to bring this beloved classic to our audience,” said Kelly. “Arsenic and Old Lace is a timeless comedy that continues to captivate audiences of all ages with its wit and madcap charm. We’ve assembled an incredibly talented cast and crew, and we can’t wait to share their hard work and dedication with the community.”

Seabury Hall is a private college preparatory school serving Grades 5-12 students in Makawao. Established in 1964, Seabury Hall was designated as Maui’s first Blue Ribbon School by the US Department of Education and is a Malone Family Foundation School. For more information, please visit seaburyhall.org.