Beauty brand selects Maui nonprofit UVSC as Giving Partner

Maui-based nonprofit organization, UVSC (Us Vs. Cancer), was recently selected by the well-known beauty brand, Thrive Causemetics, as a Giving Partner.

UVSC works to offer hope for individuals and families fighting cancer throughout Hawaiʻi by providing financial assistance to those struggling with their cancer-related expenses. Thrive Causemetics has a mission of empowering diverse communities, and with every purchase made, they donate to help communities thrive.

As a Giving Partner, UVSC will receive in-kind support to benefit the individuals and families served in its Financial Assistance Program in the form of cosmetic products. UVSC will distribute customized self-care kits to its beneficiaries and their caregivers during cancer treatment.

Thrive Causemetics, and their sibling company, Bigger Than Beauty Skincare, develop functional, easy-to-use makeup and skincare products that are Vegan, and 100% cruelty-free formulas containing ingredients without the use of parabens or sulfates, which makes them safe to use while going through cancer treatment.

“UVSC embodies the philosophy of paying it forward to others in our community – and providing hope when it’s needed most. Having Thrive Causemetics as a partner in our mission not only strengthens our ability to support those in our community impacted by cancer, but also reminds those battling cancer that they are not alone,” said USVC’s Executive Director, Kandice Johns.

On Thursday, UVSC beneficiaries and their family members gathered with other friends and community members impacted by cancer and the Maui wildfires at a special “Makeup Masterclass” event with Thrive Causemetic’s CEO, Karissa Bodnar, at the Maui Arts and Cultural Center.

“It was such an honor to lead the Giving Event Makeup Masterclass in partnership with UVSC,” said Karissa, “This was an incredibly moving experience that demonstrated the transformative power of beauty and community in times of adversity. I was deeply inspired by the resilience and courage displayed by the participants, and it reinforced my belief that through compassion and community, we can create lasting moments of beauty, strength, and hope. UVSC is an organization with an incredible mission, and we are truly honored to partner with them to help the community of Maui thrive.”

All of Thrive Causemetics’ makeup products are named after powerful and inspiring individuals from communities across the nation, including staff from other Maui Giving partners, such as Women Helping Women and The Maui Farm.

To learn more, apply for the UVSC Financial Assistance Program, or donate to support wildfire survivors living with cancer, visit uvsc.org. UVSC is presently accepting applications from cancer patients that are not wildfire survivors, as well.