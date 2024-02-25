The Ritz-Carlton Maui presents Brother Noland in concert, March 1

Brother Noland. (Courtesy: The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua)

The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua will welcome Brother Noland for a special concert on Friday, March 1 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. He will headline the resort’s Kapalua Concert Series, taking place at Alaloa Lounge, located in the lobby overlooking Kapalua and Honokahua Bay.

“We are excited to welcome Brother Noland back to Kapalua for this special performance,” said Melissa Lee, hotel manager at The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua. “Guests can expect a lively evening with cuisine and cocktails inspired by his ‘Hawaiian Survival Handbook.’”

Born and raised in Kalihi-Pālama on the island of O‘ahu, Brother Noland has filled the airwaves with original compositions for nearly 40 years that have become local classics and island treasures. He is often credited with the birth of “Jawaiian” (fusion of Hawaiian, reggae and jazz) contemporary style music with classics like “Coconut Girl,” “Pua Lane,” and “Big Ship,” with his music being featured in several movies, including “Pineapple Express” and “Snakes on a Plane.”

In 2019, he received the Hawai‘i Academy of Recording Arts Nā Hōkū Hanohano Lifetime Achievement Award. Despite the accolades, Brother Noland has never forgotten his roots and his community. He serves as a mentor to Hawai‘i’s youth, helping them to define their choices and make a quality connection to the community through music and how to care and be cared for by the ‘āina (land) and the ocean. Noland has a deep connection to Hawai‘i, preserving Hawaiian customs, and indigenous knowledge and principles. Brother Noland authored the “Hawaiian Survival Handbook,” where he shares the outdoor skills he has developed over a lifetime spent in Hawai‘i’s forests and waters.

Just off the resort’s lobby lānai, Alaloa Lounge boasts an extensive craft cocktail menu highlighting local ingredients, an elaborate sushi and sashimi menu, and elevated comfort cuisine.

Live music is open to the public seven nights a week at no cover charge. Valet parking is complimentary.

For more information about Brother Noland, visit his official website at brothernoland.com. To learn more about The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua, visit ritzcarlton.com/maui.