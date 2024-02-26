Jersey Mike’s Subs and Special Olympics Hawaiʻi team up for a ‘sub-stantial’ month of giving























Jersey Mike’s Subs joins forces with Special Olympics Hawaiʻi in March to make a “sub-stantial” impact on the local community during the company’s annual Month of Giving campaign.

Starting March 1, 2024, customers can make a donation at any Jersey Mike’s Subs restaurant in Hawaiʻi—seven locations on Oʻahu and three on Maui—as well as on the Jersey Mike’s Subs mobile app. Placing an order in the month of March benefits Special Olympics Hawaiʻi, enabling the organization to offer year-round sports training, competition and health, wellness, and leadership initiatives for more than 3,400 athletes across the state with intellectual disabilities.

As a part of the Month of Giving initiative, Jersey Mike’s Subs is committed to donating 100% of the proceeds from every purchase made at all of Jersey Mike’s Subs Hawaiʻi locations on their “Day of Giving” on Wednesday, March 27, to Special Olympics Hawaiʻi. This donation will directly benefit the athletes of Special Olympics Hawaiʻi, providing athletes with opportunities for training, competition and growth.

“We are very grateful for the support of Jersey Mike’s Subs and their commitment to making an impact in the lives of our athletes as they pursue their dreams both on and off the training field,” said Tracey Bender, Special Olympics Hawaiʻi’s Director of Development. “Jersey Mike’s Subs has been incredible in their support of our Special Olympics athletes through employment opportunities, providing meals for our competitions, and their amazing financial generosity.”

This March, Jersey Mike’s Subs hopes to exceed last year’s national fundraising total of $21 million and help local charities fulfill their mission and make a difference. Since the Month of Giving program began in 2011, Jersey Mike’s has raised more than $88 million for local charities.

“I would like to extend a personal invitation to you and your family to visit Jersey Mike’s Subs throughout the month of March, and especially on Day of Giving when 100 percent of sales – every penny – goes to help a great local cause,” said Peter Cancro, Jersey Mike’s founder and CEO, who started the company when he was only 17 years old.

Proceeds from the Month of Giving campaign will allow Special Olympics Hawaiʻi to continue to provide year-round sports training and competition and health, wellness and leadership initiatives to over 3,400 athletes statewide with intellectual disabilities, free of charge. Since 1968, Special Olympics has been changing attitudes about the talents of people with intellectual disabilities and raising awareness to build an inclusive and unified community.