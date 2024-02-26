Jump Ship Lahaina announces grand opening celebration, March 1



















Jump Ship Lahaina, the newest and only CrossFit gym in West Maui, will host a grand opening celebration on Friday, March 1, at 4:30 p.m. Situated in West Maui, the gym extends an open invitation to the community to explore the facility, meet the passionate coaching team, and sign up for a complimentary introductory class.

Following the devastating fires that impacted the area, co-owners Kalia Marshall and Jake Gibbs recognized the need for a communal space dedicated to fostering physical fitness and mental health recovery.

“In the wake of the fires, reconnecting with our bodies and minds is more crucial than ever. We’re here to support that journey, making fitness accessible and enjoyable for everyone in our community,” said Kalia Marshall.

“Our grand opening is more than just an introduction to our gym; it’s an invitation to join a community that values strength, wellness, and resilience,” said Jake Gibbs.

In addition to an introduction to the gym’s facilities and services, grand opening attendees will have the opportunity to engage with coaches, learn about CrossFit methodologies, and discover how Jump Ship Lahaina can support their fitness journeys.

“Whether you’re a seasoned CrossFit enthusiast or new to the concept of functional fitness, this event is a perfect way to kickstart your fitness goals in a supportive and dynamic environment,” owners said.

By offering a range of small-group classes and programs tailored to all levels of fitness, the gym aims to inspire individuals to achieve their best selves.

“The grand opening is just the beginning of what promises to be a transformative space for physical and mental rejuvenation,” owners said.

Jump Ship Lahaina is for individuals of all fitness levels. Through a combination of strength training, cardio, and flexibility exercises, the gym aims to promote overall well-being and support the community’s recovery and resilience.

Jump Ship Lahaina is located at 151 Kupuohi Street, suite H2 in Lahaina. For more information, contact Kalia Marshall at [email protected] or 808-201-0808.