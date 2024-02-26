Maui police investigating alleged threat at Baldwin High School, various other schools in Maui County

Baldwin High School. PC: Wendy Osher (2.26.24)

Update: 10:19 a.m., Feb. 26, 2024

The Maui Police Department issued an update at 10:19 a.m., saying they are aware of “multiple alleged threats at various schools throughout Maui County.”

The update comes following an initial alleged threat at Baldwin High School in which a photo surfaced over the weekend of a threat written on a toilet seat. The photo was circulated on social media, prompting a police statement this morning. Since then, additional alleged threats surfaced at other schools in Maui County.

“MPD personnel are actively investigating the threats and working closely with school officials to ensure the safety of all students, faculty, and staff,” police said in a news release.

There will be an increase in police presence in and around the various school campuses and throughout the area, according to police.

“We are actively working with school officials to assess the situation, and while we understand that this heightened presence may cause some concern, please be assured that we are taking all necessary precautions to address the situation swiftly and effectively,” according to the MPD news release.

“We urge the public to remain vigilant and immediately report any suspicious activity or information to MPD. Additionally, we ask for your cooperation and patience as we work to resolve this matter as quickly as possible. Please rest assured that we are committed to maintaining a safe environment for everyone in our community,” police said.

There was no further elaboration.

*This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Previous Post:

The Maui Police Department is increasing police presence in and around Baldwin High School today as the result of an alleged threat toward the campus.

Police say they are actively working with school officials to assess the situation. “While we understand that this heightened presence may cause some concern, please be assured that we are taking all necessary precautions to address the situation swiftly and effectively,” police said in a press release this morning.

“Our officers are actively investigating the threat and working closely with school officials to ensure the safety of all students, faculty and staff,” police said.

The department is urging the public to remain vigilant and immediately report any suspicious activity or information to Maui police.

“Additionally, we ask for your cooperation and patience as we work to resolve this matter as quickly as possible. Please rest assured that we are committed to maintaining a safe environment for everyone in our community,” according to a department release.

The comments come on the heels of a photo from a restroom in which the alleged threat was written on a toilet seat, and a photo was circulated on social media.

Parents received a notice from the school on Sunday evening, Feb. 25, saying the location of the incident was undetermined at the time. School officials noted that they are working diligently with police in investigating the matter.

School was to remain open with no changes to the schedule.