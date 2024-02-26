Maui Strong Support Group offering help for wildfire survivors at Feb. 28 Lahaina meeting

A support group meeting has been scheduled for 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in Lahaina for wildfire survivors needing help in coping with the disaster’s aftermath. File photo.

The National Alliance on Mental Illness Hawaiʻi and Mental Health America of Hawaiʻi will offer free, in-person help for people affected by the Aug. 8 Maui wildfires.

The Maui Strong Support Group will meet from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Maui Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic CCBHC- West Maui (just below the Lahaina Civic Center) 1830 Honoapiʻilani Highway, Lahaina. Water and snacks will be provided.

An announcement says: “Did you know that asking for help is a sign of strength, not weakness? Sometimes all of us need a little help to get by in this world. If you are feeling the need to connect with others affected by the recent natural disaster on Maui, we are here for you.”

For more information, call 808-242-6461, or visit Mental Health Hawaiʻi’s website here.