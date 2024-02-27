Final call for applicants to J. Walter Cameron Center’s laptop computer relief program

The Cameron Center, in collaboration with Hawaiian Hope, has donated more than 827 laptops to wildfire survivors who lost their belongings. A last call is going out for program applicants. Screen grap from Cameron Center newsletter video

A last call is going out for applicants to a program launched by the J. Walter Cameron Center last year to provide laptop computers to families that lost their belongings in the Aug. 8 Maui wildfires. More laptops will be distributed from 2 to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 27.

So far, the program has received more than 1,000 applications and distributed 827 laptops to displaced families on Maui, according to a recent center newsletter.

“This program has successfully bridged the digital divide for many, offering more than just technological tools; it has provided a gateway to opportunities, learning, recovery and resilience,” the newsletter said. “The program has facilitated educational and professional advancement for recipients, and strengthened community bonds and demonstrated the power of collective support.”

To apply for laptops, visit the center’s application link. The distribution of used, refurbished personal computers is subject to availability and applicants meeting eligibility criteria, which includes losing personal belongings in the wildfires. Laptops are awarded to those most in need of them; one device per ʻohana.

The Center is conducting the laptop relief program for wildfire survivors with Hawaiian Hope, a technology-based nonprofit organization started in 2006. To date, it has refurbished more than 10,000 computers. Devices are equipped with Open Office.

For more information, call 808-244-5546 or email [email protected].