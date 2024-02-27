Maui News

Kaupō structure fire results in $106,000 in damage

By Wendy Osher
 February 27, 2024, 5:10 PM HST
February 27, 5:11 PM
Maui firefighters responded to a structure fire early Tuesday morning in the Kaupō area of East Maui.

The fire was reported at 4:15 a.m. on Feb. 27 at a property along the Piʻilani Highway, mauka of Mamalu Bay and west of the area’s St. Joseph’s Church.

Fire crews arrived to find a detached garage and adjacent shed fully engulfed. Crews worked to extinguish what remained and ensure that the fire did not spread from the structure of origin, according to department reports.

The fire caused damage to a 500 square foot detached garage and 300 square foot shed. Department Public Information Officer, Chris Stankis said damage to both structures were considered a “total loss.”

Damages were estimated $6,000 to the structures and $100,000 in damage to the contents.

Responding units included: Engine 13, Engine 5, Rescue 10, Tanker 10, a battalion chief and a fire investigator. Department officials say the cause of the fire is undetermined and remains under investigation.

No one was displaced and no injuries were reported.

The fire was brought under control at around 5:15 a.m. and extinguished at 7:30 a.m. Crews left the scene at 11:59 a.m.

 Wendy Osher
Wendy Osher leads the Maui Now news team. She is also the news voice of parent company, Pacific Media Group, having served more than 20 years as News Director for the company’s six Maui radio stations.
Read Full Bio
