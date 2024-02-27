Maui Arts & Entertainment

MACC hosts an evening with James Taylor and his All-Star Band on May 5

February 27, 2024
* Updated February 27, 6:46 PM
James Taylor. (Photo: Norman Seeff / Courtesy: Maui Arts & Cultural Center)

Music legend James Taylor has announced his return to Maui with his All-Star Band for a special outdoor concert under the stars at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center’s (MACC’s) Alexander & Baldwin Amphitheater on Sunday, May 5.

Taylor has sold over 100 million albums throughout his career and has earned 40 gold, platinum and multi-platinum awards, multiple Grammy Awards and has been inducted into both the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and the prestigious Songwriters Hall of Fame. His songs – such as “Fire and Rain,” “Country Road” and “Something in the Way She Moves” – have had a profound influence on music lovers from all walks of life.

The show commences at Alexander & Baldwin Amphitheater (A&B Amphitheater) and Yokouchi Pavilion at 6:30 p.m. Gates will open at 5 p.m.

The tickets for this show are now on sale online only, listed at $65 (GA/no seats provided), $85, $135 (Reserved Seating) and a limited number of preferred seating at $195 (Gold Circle) – all plus applicable fees.

Premium parking in the MACC lot available in advance. Click here to purchase. 

Gold Circle ticket holders will receive premium seating and exclusive access to the Yokouchi Pavilion bars and restrooms.

The MACC will be collecting donations for the Maui Food Bank during this event. The MACC requests that patrons bring needed items for those impacted by the wildfires. Donation bins will be located near the MACC’s main entry gates.

