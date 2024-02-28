Council Vice-Chair Sugimura to host Upcountry community meeting Feb. 29

Mayor Hannibal Tavares Community Center. The site of the Feb. 29 Upcountry community meeting. PC: County of Maui.

Councilmember Yuki Lei Sugimura has announced a community meeting at the Mayor Hannibal Tavares Community Center in Pukalani on Thursday, Feb. 29 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. The focus of the meeting will be on hazard mitigation and recovery efforts Upcountry.

Presenters include Maui Emergency Management Agency Administrator Amos Lonokailua-Hewett, and Elizabeth Pickett, co-executive director of the Hawaiʻi Wildfire Management Program.

“Hazard mitigation has been front of mind for many of our Upcountry residents,” said Sugimura, who is also the vice-chair of the council. “I want to thank all of our speakers for joining our Upcountry community for this important, ongoing discussion.”

Other agencies and organizations scheduled to present are the Department of Fire & Public Safety and the Kula Community Watershed Alliance.

“There are a number of individuals and organizations that are working to make Upcountry safer,” added Sugimura. “I invite the community to join us on the 29th as we continue to learn about and discuss these efforts.”

Sugimura holds the council seat for the Upcountry residency area. She is also the chair of the Budget, Finance and Economic Development Committee.

For more information please feel free to contact Councilmember Yuki Lei Sugimura’s cell 808-830-0344, office 808-270-7939 or by emailing [email protected].