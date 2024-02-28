Kate Blystone confirmed as County of Maui Planning Director

Kate Blystone. PC: County of Maui

Kate Blystone was confirmed as the Planning Director for the County of Maui by the Maui County Council on Wednesday. She has more than 20 years of experience as a land planner and community engagement professional in the public, private, nonprofit and education planning sectors.

“Our community will benefit from Kate’s experience and her collaborative approach to planning,” said Mayor Richard Bissen who appointed her to the position in January. In a news release on Wednesday he said, “We appreciate her enthusiasm and willingness to step into this important position during this challenging time and appreciate the Council support in her confirmation.”

Blystone most recently served as a program officer with Hawaiʻi Community Foundation’s House Maui Initiative program. Prior to her time with HCF, Blystone served as a Senior Planner V with the County of Maui for four years. In addition, Blystone has worked as a project manager for Bowers + Kubota Consulting, an outreach manager for the Pipeline Safety Trust, a program director for RE Sources of Sustainable Communities and as a lecturer in Urban Planning at Western Washington University, according to the news release.

In 2012 she completed a Master of Urban & Regional Planning degree at Eastern Washington University with an emphasis in small town planning. In 2006, she earned a Bachelor of Arts with a minor in Environmental Studies from Western Washington University.