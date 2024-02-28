New round of MEO Core Four Business Planning Course begins March 5

Business Development Center Director David Daly teaches a Core Four Business Planning course in the Maui Economic Opportunity classroom. A new round of classes begins March 5 with an introductory session set for Thursday. (PC: Maui Economic Opportunity)

The Core Four Business Planning Course’s second series of 2024, presented by Maui Economic Opportunity’s (MEO’s) Business Development Center, starts Tuesday, March 5, and runs twice weekly through Thursday, April 4.

Classes can be attended via Zoom or in-person at MEO’s Wailuku classroom.

Core Four focuses on how to write a business plan and provides the information needed to start, operate and grow a business. It is intended for those thinking of starting a business or just starting out and needing further direction.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Those interested in learning more about the entrepreneurial training course can attend an introductory class Thursday, Feb. 29, noon, at MEO’s Wailuku classroom, 99 Mahalani St., behind the J. Walter Cameron Center.

The five-week series with a total of 24 hours of instruction runs Tuesdays and Thursdays, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., from March 5 to April 8.

The course cost is $75. Financial assistance is available.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Registration is required and can be done by going to www.meoinc.org and clicking on the Core Four tab on the main and Business Development Center pages. Enrollment forms also may be picked up weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at MEO’s Wailuku office.

For more information, contact Lianne Peros-Busch, Business Development Specialist, at 808-243-4347.

Funding from the County of Maui Office of Economic Development helps to make the Core Four Business Planning classes possible.