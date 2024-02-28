Top 20 Things to Do on Maui, Feb. 29-March 10: Free performance Brigham Young jazz orchestra, Billboard hitmaker Iration , Nāpili Farmers Market reopens after wildfires

This week on Maui, there are free performances by the Brigham Young university jazz orchestra, Brother Noland and renown pianist June Choi Oh, Billboard hitmaker Iration performs at the MAAC, Mantoku Mission holds its annual bazaar, and the Nāpili Farmers Market reopens after the Aug. 8 Lahaina wildfire.

Coming Soon: The Washington, D.C. arts organization SOLE Defined performs percussive dance—using the body as an instrument to create musical expression through styles such as Tap, Stepping, Sand Dance, and Gumboot; and the Maui Arts & Cultural Center holds its premiere Maui Calls gala event.

Check out Maui Now’s Top 20 list below. For a comprehensive list of upcoming events, concerts, shows, entertainment, community activities, for this week and beyond, click here.

No. 1 – Free jazz concert performances by university orchestra (Feb. 29, March 1, March 3, Lahaina, Kahului, Upcountry)

The 68-piece Brigham Young University-Hawaiʻi Studio Orchestra performs three free concerts on Maui, featuring “The Happiest Songs on Earth.”

The Orchestra, under the direction of Dr. Daniel Henderson, is a full jazz orchestra – a big band with strings, harp, extra woodwinds, and extra percussion, including a few singers fronting the orchestra. The concerts bring a fresh, fashionable and comedic new twist to the popular music of the golden age of jazz and Hollywood presenting light, lively and humorous music of the 1940s and 50s.

The concerts, a part of the nonprofit Jazz Maui 2024 Maui Music Series, takes place at the Royal Lahaina Resort Thursday at 6 p.m., the Queen Kaʻahumanu Shopping Center Friday at 6 p.m., and at the Performing Arts Center at King Kekaulike High School Saturday at 6:30 p.m. where the band will perform with the King Kekaulike High School Jazz Band. The Jazz Maui 2024 Maui Music Series is supported by the Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority Community Enrichment Program. For more information, visit www.JazzMaui.org or text 808-283-3576.

No. 2 – Billboard hit maker Iration coming to Maui (March 1, Kahului)

Iration. PC: Chris Colclasure

The Billboard chart topping band Iration performs a concert at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center on March 1 at 6 p.m. Gates open at 5 p.m. The band has special guest L.A..B & Kabaka Pyramid.

The alternative reggae group, with more than 1 billion streams, has songs with deep-rooted island influence from their Hawaiʻi upbringing fused with rock, pop and soul to create uplifting music. The lead singer Micah Pueschel was raised on Oʻahu’s windward side. Their 8th studio album Daytrippin was released on Oct. 6, 2023. Listen to their single “IRL” here.

L.A.B has won Best Group, Best Song & Best Album two years in a row at the New Zealand Music Awards, took Best Song at the 2023 Rolling Stone Awards and was voted New Zealand’s Best Live Act. For more information including tickets, go to Maui Arts.

No. 3 – Brother Noland performs at The Ritz-Carlton (March 1, Kapalua)

Brother Noland, credited for creating Jawaiian music—a combination of Hawaiian and reggae jazz and rock—will perform at a complimentary concert at the Alaloa Lounge at the Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua Friday from 6 to 9 p.m. His songs Coconut Girl, Pua Lane and Big Ship have been featured in several movies, including Pineapple Express and Snakes on a Plane. He received a Lifetime Achievement Award in 2019 by the Hawaiʻi Academy of Recording Arts. For more information, go to the Ritz Carlton Maui, Kapalua or call 808-220-3734.

No. 4 – Nāpili Farmers Market reopens (March 2, Nāpili)

The Nāpili Farmers Market in west Maui reopens Saturday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., offering a variety of fresh produce from some 120 farms, and food from 25 to 30 vendors. Items featured include banana bread, macadamia nut spreads, a smoothie bar, sugarcane juice and drinks from freshly-cut coconuts. The reopening includes music by Masako and Nobu at 8:30 a.m. and Damon Parillo at 10 a.m. The Market operations, mauka of the Honoapiʻilani Highway and Nāpili Plaza, was halted after the Aug. 8 Lahaina wildfire, to provide shelter and food distribution to survivors. Market founder Steve Phillips said the Market is continuing to work with nonprofits as a food distribution point for survivors on Wednesdays. For more information, contact Phillips, 808-635-5060.

No. 5 – Ebb & Flow presents pianist June Choi Oh (March 2, Mākena)

June Choi Oh

Renown musician June Choi Oh performs a free modern piano music program at Keawala’i Congregational Church at 5300 Mākena Road in South Maui Saturday at 7 p.m. The program, presented by Ebb & Flow, includes works by Alban Berg, Samuel Barber, Robert Pollock, Sergei Rachmaninoff and Sarn Oliver.

June Choi Oh has performed around the world and appeared as a soloist with the New Haven Symphony, Aspen Concert Orchestra, and Filarmonica de Jalisco in Mexico, among others. As a recitalist, she has performed in the Dag Hammarskjold Auditorium at the United Nations in New York City, Dame Myra Hess Memorial Concert Series in Chicago, Kieller Schloss in Germany, and Stadsgehoorzall in Holland. She holds a Master of Music degree from the Juilliard School of Music and is the chair of the Department of Music Dance and Performing Arts at Dominican University of California.

There will be pre-concert discussions. These free admission events are made possible by foundation and government grants as well as private contributions. The performance is a part of a five concert series on three islands and Chicago. For more information about the organization behind the concerts, go to Ebb and Flow Arts or call 808-876-1854.

No. 6 – Black Uhuru with special guest No Komply at Playground (Feb. 29, Māʻalaea)

Black Uhuru with special guest No Komply performs at da Playground Maui at 8 p.m. Doors open at 7 p.m. For over 50 years Black Uhuru has remained one of the most popular recognized prolific reggae bands from Jamaica. The living legends have earned several achievements in the music industry including winning the first ever Grammy Award for reggae music. The upcoming event is for guests 21 years of age and older. Free parking is available after 5 p.m. with local ID. For more information including tickets, go to da Playground Maui.

No. 7 – Swing Star performs at Chocolate Factory (Sunday, Lahaina)

Mike Gruzalak and Tom Stryker are among Gypsy jazz performers at the Chocolate Factory in Lahaina.

The jazz group Swing Star performs at the Ku’ia Estate Chocolate Factory at 78 Ulupono Street, Sunday from 5 to 7 p.m. The group, playing Gypsy Jazz in the style of Django Reinhardt’s Hot Club of France, features singer Michael Guzalak who also plays the clarinet and saxophone, guitarists Steve Elliott and Loren Tilley, and bassist Dave Graber. There’s also guest Tom Stryker on harmonica. Proceeds from the sunset concert ticket sales benefit Jazz Maui’s music education program, promoting workshops by professional musicians with Maui students.

Attendees must be 21 years or older and have a valid photo ID. Seating is limited and often sold out, so advance ticket purchases are recommended at Jazz Maui.

No. 8 – Tempa & Naor Music Medicine Series (March 1, Kīhei)

The duo Tempa & Naor celebrate the legacy of the women of soul, blues, and jazz with special guest Michael Ferenzi at the ProArts Maui Playhouse Friday at 7:30 p.m. The concert is a combination of their interpretation of timeless classics and their originals. When not a duo, they’re known also as key members of the popular rock, soul and blues group Tempa and The Tantrums who recently had a sold-out Mardi Gras night at Mulligans On The Blue. For more information including tickets, go to ProArts Maui.

No. 9 – Musical Peter and the Starcatcher at Iao Theatre (March 1-10, Wailuku)

The Tony Award-winning musical Peter and the Starcatcher opens at the historic ʻĪao Theater Friday and runs through March 10. It’s a family friendly musical based on Peter Pan and provides a back story of high seas adventure in the fictional world of Neverland of how the nameless orphan becomes Peter Pan and how the dreaded pirate becomes Captain Hook. Its songs were nominated for a Tony. Maui Onstage is presenting the production with two casts teams—a Wasp Cast and a Neverland Cast—with director Kristi Scott, musical director Sara Jelley, and stage manager Tina Kailiponi. The presentation takes about two and a half hours with a 15 minute intermission. For more information, go to Maui Onstage.

No. 10 – The Mantokuji Mission holds annual bazaar (March 3, Pāʻia)

An annual bazaar fundraiser takes place at the Mantokuji Mission at 253 Hāna Highway Sunday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. The bazaar, the 45th annual by Mantokuji, features Japanese and local food, clothes, plants and kitchen utensils. Mantokuji is a Soto Zen Buddhist temple. The proceeds go to benefit the temple and cope with ocean erosion upon temple grounds.

No. 11 – Comedian Marc Ryan at South Maui Gardens (Saturday, Kīhei)

Comedian Marc Ryan performs at the South Maui Gardens at 35 Auhana Road Saturday at 6:30 p.m.. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Ryan, who has been performing standup comedy for more than 10 years, has a razor sharp wit that has enabled him to perform on Comedy Central, Showtime, MSNBC, BET, and CMT. For more information including tickets, go to Comedy In the Gardens.

No. 12 – Kīhei Caffe Comedy at Maui Coast Hotel (Saturday, Kīhei)

Comedian Eric Hofer presents Maui Best Comics at the Kīhei Coffee Comedy Club at the Maui Coast Hotel Saturday at 8 p.m. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Hofer, who started the comedy club on Jan. 27, has been a comedian for more than 30 years and operated a comedy club called the Comedy Connection in Providence, Rhode Island. Some of the comedians include Shane Nelson and Chuck Thompson. For more information including tickets, go to Kīhei Coffee Comedy.

No. 13 – Rowdy Fest at Mulligans (March 2, Wailea)

The bands The Uninvited, Flat Jackson, and Rowdy Love will be performing at Mulligans On The Blue Saturday from 7-10 p.m. The dance floor will be open. The music has influences from bluegrass, rockabilly and Americana. The Uninvited, founded in Los Angeles, won MTV’s Beach House Band contest. For more information including tickets, go to Mulligans or call 808-500-5884.

No. 14 – DJ competition at da Playground (March 1, Māʻalaea)

More than nine DJ contestants are scheduled to compete in an open format of music at da Playground Maui at 300 Māʻalaea Road Friday at 9 p.m. General admission is free. The winner receives a cash prize and a Friday residency for a month at da Playground. The contestants include Golddawn Won, DJ Wrexone, JJ ILLZ, DJ Chris Carryon, DJ D-Hey, Mash Up Mike, DJ E-Styles, DJ Carone, and DJ Jefferson. The judges are DJ Joe Cortez, DJ LX and a special guest DJ. The event is for guests 21 and older. Parking is free after 5 p.m. with local ID. For more information, go to the da Playground Maui.

No. 15 – Brooks Maguire at Stopwatch Bar (Friday, Makawao)

Nashville singer-songwriter Brooks Maguire performs a complimentary concert at the Stopwatch Bar & Grill at 1127 Makawao Avenue Friday from 7 to 9 p.m. His solo acoustic show presents a mix of Americana, rock, blues and country tunes, along with selected classics. Maguire performed at the legendary Pioneer Inn in Lahaina, before becoming a Nashville recording artist. He’s settled on Maui and did a fundraiser with his daughter Maddie to raise funds for Maui wildfire relief.

No. 16 – Benoits perform Jazz Night at The Shops (March 2, Wailea)

Angela and Phil Benoit

Maui’s own Angela and Phil Benoit return to perform a complimentary jazz night at The Shops At Wailea Saturday from 5:30 to 7 p.m. They’ll be performing with pianist Mark Johnstone, a member of Mick Fleetwood’s band. The Benoits perform original music in addition to jazz standards, bossa nova, pop and Hawaiian swing. Born in Pāʻia, Angela Benoit has been singing all of her life and has performed professionally for over 20 years. Phil Benoit, a self-taught guitarist who moved to Hawaiʻi in the late 1970s, has also been performing for over two decades. The duo also performs at Pita Paradise on Sunday from 6 to 8:30 p.m. and has been performing at the Kula Lodge Restaurant on Wednesdays from 5 to 7 p.m. Together, they have produced at least three extended play records.

No. 17 – Felix and Fingers Dueling Pianos at da Playground (March 2, Māʻalaea)

Pianists-singers Valerie Chaikin and Jake Carter present a night of Felix and Fingers Dueling Pianos.

Felix and Fingers Dueling Pianos presents an interactive performance with two performers on pianos where the audience makes music requests at da Playground Maui Saturday at 7:30 p.m. The program is a unique act combining music and humor with music of John Lennon or John Legend, The Beach Boys or Bestie Boys. Guests are invited to bring their favorite song. The performers include Jake Carter, who formerly played and sang at the Red Piano in Santa Barbara, and Valerie Chaikin, who played with her all-female cover band The Suffragettes at Disneyland and Knott’s Berry Farm. The event is for guests 21 or older. Parking is free after 5 p.m. For more information including tickets, go to da Playground Maui.

No. 18 – Island Soul performs Sunset Sundays (March 3, Wailea)

The popular dance band Island Soul performs a mixture of soul, funk and rock playing hits from the 80s till now at Mulligans On The Blue Sunday from 5 to 8 p.m. For more information including tickets, go to Mulligans or call 808-500-5884.

Coming Soon:

No. 19 – 26th Annual Maui Calls Gala Fundraiser (March 9, Kahului)

Maui Arts & Cultural Center’s signature gala event takes place on March 9 at 6 to 10 p.m. It begins with a fresh flower lei greeting and Hawaiian music serenade. Mix, mingle, and taste delectable pūpū created by chefs from stellar Maui restaurants and specialty food purveyors.

Enjoy premium wines selected by vintners from boutique wineries around the world. The evening will include live performances by Joel Katz, Arlie Asiu, The Hula Honeys, and The Mākaha Sons. Guests will be able to end their evening by dancing the night away to live music by Asian Blend. Silent and live auctions offer the chance to bid on a multitude of items and experiences such as Hawaiʻi staycations, restaurant gift certificates, pieces of art, and autographed music instruments. Attendees must be 21 and older. For more information including tickets, go to Maui Arts.

No. 20 – SOLE Defined Live dance (March 7, Kahului)

SOLE Defined. PC: courtesy

The dance company SOLE Defined performs presents a fusion of music, movement and imagination to promote an understanding and appreciation for African-American culture. The arts organization, based in the Maryland/Washington, D.C. area, focuses on African-American percussive dance forms rooted in the African Diaspora. For more information including tickets, go to Maui Arts.