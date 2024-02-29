Hawaiian Electric seeks public comment on next round of renewable energy procurements

PC: Hawaiian Electric Company / X

Hawaiian Electric is seeking public comment for the preliminary draft of the Integrated Grid Planning Request for Proposals, the latest phase of clean energy procurements aimed at stabilizing rates and advancing energy equity, growing the marketplace for large-scale renewables, creating a modern and resilient grid, and securing reliability as existing fossil fuel generators reach the end of their useful lives.

Community feedback is critical as Hawaiian Electric plans for improved energy resilience and decarbonized island grids. To allow additional opportunities for community engagement and feedback in the procurement process, a preliminary draft of the IGP RFP and Appendix N – Community Engagement, as well as a summary document identifying the changes from Hawaiian Electric’s Stage 3 procurement, will be available for review and comment after March 5, 2024, on Hawaiian Electric’s Competitive Bidding Website. Comments are requested before March 29, 2024. Hawaiian Electric intends to file the draft IGP RFP for the Public Utility Commission’s review in April 2024.

Hawaiian Electric also will host a virtual public meeting to engage with the community and gain feedback on the drafts. Participants are welcome to ask questions during the meeting. Questions can be sent in advance to [email protected]. The virtual event will be recorded. For more information, visit hawaiianelectric.com/communitymeetings. In-person community workshops can also be provided upon request.

Community Engagement Meeting – Monday, March 11, 2024, at 5 p.m.

Attend via Microsoft Teams at hawaiianelectric.com/communitymeetings

Tune in live on Hawaiian Electric’s Facebook page or live on Nā Leo channel 53 and Nā Leo TV/’Ōlelo 53

The IGP RFP calls for proposals for a variety of intermittent and firm renewable energy and capacity resources on Oʻahu and Hawaiʻi Island to include but are not limited to wind,solar, biomass, geothermal and biofuels. Standalone energy storage proposals also will be accepted. Hawaiian Electric seeks to have projects in service by Dec.1, 2029, and Dec.1, 2033.

Hawaiian Electric recently selected a developer for a new firm renewable energy project on Maui. As a result, Maui is not included in this initial IGP RFP. Hawaiian Electric expects to resume the procurement process for projects on Maui in 2025.

The preliminary draft of the IGP RFP also introduces changes to the evaluation process to better address issues of energy equity. These changes incorporate recommendations and feedback provided by the PUC and community stakeholders during a series of meetings focusing on incorporating equity in Hawaiian Electric’s Requests for Proposals in Docket No. 2022-0250.