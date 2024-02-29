Maui News
HI-EMA: Nāpili siren accidentally activated; there is no emergency
A
A
A
(11:47 a.m. 2.29.24) The Hawaiʻi Emergency Management Agency reports there is no emergency after a siren in the Nāpili area of Maui was accidentally activated on Thursday morning, Feb. 29, while technicians were working in the Kahana area. Again, there is no emergency.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsored Content
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments