HI-EMA: Nāpili siren accidentally activated; there is no emergency

February 29, 2024, 11:53 AM HST
* Updated February 29, 12:01 PM
(11:47 a.m. 2.29.24) The Hawaiʻi Emergency Management Agency reports there is no emergency after a siren in the Nāpili area of Maui was accidentally activated on Thursday morning, Feb. 29, while technicians were working in the Kahana area. Again, there is no emergency.

