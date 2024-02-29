Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for March 01, 2024

February 29, 2024, 8:00 PM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
2 minutesLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

no slideshow

Photo Credit: Jack Reilly










Shores
Tonight
Friday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
3-5 




West Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
2-4 




South Facing
3-5
3-5
4-6
4-6 




East Facing
5-7
4-6
4-6
4-6 







TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Showers likely. 




Low Temperature
In the mid 60s. 




Winds
East winds 15 to 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
High 1.6 feet 05:39 PM HST.




Low 0.9 feet 11:09 PM HST.




High 1.4 feet 04:11 AM HST.
















FRIDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 70s. 




Winds
East winds 15 to 20 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.0 feet 11:14 AM HST. 











Sunrise
6:45 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:31 PM HST.









Swell Summary




A small, long-period south swell that is currently moving through the islands will peak late Friday into Saturday, then ease Saturday night. Therefore, expect a slight increase in surf along south facing shores on Friday, followed by a downward trend Saturday night and Sunday. Surf along north facing shores will remain small through Friday morning, but an upward trend is expected Friday afternoon through the weekend due to a combination of north-northeast and northwest swells. The north-northeast swell will fill in Friday afternoon, then peak over the weekend. The northwest swell is forecast to build down the island chain on Saturday. Surf will likely peak near High Surf Advisory thresholds across exposed north and west facing shores Sunday into early Monday before the northwest swell declines Monday night. Surf along exposed east facing shores will remain rough into next week due to choppy wind waves. 




NORTH SHORE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.



				  Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.



				  Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 


WEST SIDE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.



				  Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
ADVERTISEMENT
 
 
Sponsored Content
 
 
 
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
						Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing
					
				


				
 
 
Subscribe to our Newsletter

            Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
            
  •  
  •  
Cancel
×
 
  
 
 
 
 
  
 
 
  
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments