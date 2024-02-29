Maui Surf Forecast for March 01, 2024

Shores Tonight Friday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 3-5 West Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 2-4 South Facing 3-5 3-5 4-6 4-6 East Facing 5-7 4-6 4-6 4-6

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy. Showers likely. Low Temperature In the mid 60s. Winds East winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.6 feet 05:39 PM HST. Low 0.9 feet 11:09 PM HST. High 1.4 feet 04:11 AM HST.

FRIDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 70s. Winds East winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.0 feet 11:14 AM HST. Sunrise 6:45 AM HST. Sunset 6:31 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A small, long-period south swell that is currently moving through the islands will peak late Friday into Saturday, then ease Saturday night. Therefore, expect a slight increase in surf along south facing shores on Friday, followed by a downward trend Saturday night and Sunday. Surf along north facing shores will remain small through Friday morning, but an upward trend is expected Friday afternoon through the weekend due to a combination of north-northeast and northwest swells. The north-northeast swell will fill in Friday afternoon, then peak over the weekend. The northwest swell is forecast to build down the island chain on Saturday. Surf will likely peak near High Surf Advisory thresholds across exposed north and west facing shores Sunday into early Monday before the northwest swell declines Monday night. Surf along exposed east facing shores will remain rough into next week due to choppy wind waves.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.