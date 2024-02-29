Maui News

West Maui power outage: 1,352 customers without power

February 29, 2024, 8:02 AM HST
Update: 7:40 a.m., Feb. 29, 2024

Hawaiian Electric Company on Maui is reporting a power outage in the Mahinahina / Kahana area that is currently affecting an estimated 1,352 customers. Crews are responding to the outage and investigating the cause.

