West Maui power outage: 1,352 customers without power

Update: 7:40 a.m., Feb. 29, 2024
Hawaiian Electric Company on Maui is reporting a power outage in the Mahinahina / Kahana area that is currently affecting an estimated 1,352 customers. Crews are responding to the outage and investigating the cause.
