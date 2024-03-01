Electric production of ‘Grease’ premiers tonight at Baldwin Auditorium

Event Flyer. PC: Wave of Harmony Foundation

Baldwin High School’s Performing Arts Learning Center (PALC) will raise the curtain on its rendition of the iconic musical “Grease” at the Baldwin Auditorium Friday, March 1, 2024 at 7 p.m.

Sponsored by the esteemed Wave of Harmony Foundation and under the direction of Linda Carnevale, organizers say this production of “Grease” isn’t just a show—it’s a testament to the enduring impact of performing arts education.

The production is scheduled on select days, March 1-8. More than 35 students from Baldwin High, King Kekaulike, and ʻĪao Intermediate schools come together to deliver a performance that celebrates the timeless appeal of the beloved musical.

The connection between Baldwin High and “Grease” runs deep, as the musical represents a pivotal moment in the journey of many young performers. For Wave of Harmony Foundation’s founder and president, Barry Kawakami, it’s a full-circle moment. Having performed in the first PALC production back in 1986, Barry’s return to the Baldwin stage, this time as a sponsor and performer, symbolizes the lasting influence of arts education.

Barry Kawakami now (right) and pictured then (left) during his first show at the age of 9 in 1987. PC: courtesy

“I’m profoundly grateful for the mentorship and opportunities I received during my time at Baldwin High,” Kawakami reflected. “It’s an honor to support the next generation of performers through our sponsorship of ‘Grease’.”

But the support doesn’t end there. In addition to financial backing, Kawakami will make a cameo appearance as Teen Angel, singing “Beauty School Dropout,” marking his heartfelt return to the Baldwin stage as an alumni.

As the Baldwin High School community prepares to take the stage, backed by the Wave of Harmony Foundation, audiences are invited to join in the excitement and witness the magic unfold.

The schedule of showings is as follows:

Dates: March 1, 2, 3 (Friday, Saturday at 7 p.m., Sunday Matinee at 2 p.m.); and March 7 and 8 (Thursday, Friday at 7 p.m.)

Location: Baldwin Auditorium

This student version of “Grease” features the play in its entirety with clean lyrics, appropriate for all age groups.

Ticket prices are $13 for adults, $10 for senior citizens/teachers (with ID), $8 for students (aged 12 to 17) and $5 for children (age 11 and under).

Reservations are not necessary, but presale tickets are available online, through all cast members or by calling Baldwin Theatre Department at 808-727-3297. The box office opens 45 minutes before each showing.