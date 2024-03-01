Maui Surf Forecast for March 02, 2024
|Shores
|Tonight
|Saturday
|Surf
|Surf
|PM
|AM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|3-5
|3-5
|5-7
|6-8
|West Facing
|1-3
|2-4
|3-5
|3-5
|South Facing
|4-6
|4-6
|4-6
|4-6
|East Facing
|4-6
|4-6
|5-7
|5-7
|Weather
|Partly cloudy. Scattered showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the mid 60s.
|Winds
|East winds 15 to 20 mph.
|
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|Around 80.
|Winds
|East winds around 20 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:44 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:31 PM HST.
Swell Summary
Small to moderate swells from around the compass are due this week. A small north-northeast swell will build tonight, and a reinforcing moderate pulse is expected late Saturday and Sunday, followed by a decline on Monday and Tuesday. Meanwhile, a small northwest swell will build late tonight and Saturday and produce surf near the High Surf Advisory level Sunday night and Monday, before dropping for the remainder of next week. A small, out of season south swell will hold into Saturday and slowly decline Sunday and Monday. Moderate trade wind swell will persist near seasonal average into Saturday and may drop slightly on Sunday before rebuilding early next week.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.
Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.
Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.
Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com