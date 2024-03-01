Maui Surf Forecast for March 02, 2024

Shores Tonight Saturday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 3-5 3-5 5-7 6-8 West Facing 1-3 2-4 3-5 3-5 South Facing 4-6 4-6 4-6 4-6 East Facing 4-6 4-6 5-7 5-7

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the mid 60s. Winds East winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.5 feet 06:49 PM HST. Low 1.2 feet 11:59 PM HST. High 1.3 feet 03:50 AM HST.

SATURDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature Around 80. Winds East winds around 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.0 feet 11:48 AM HST. Sunrise 6:44 AM HST. Sunset 6:31 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Small to moderate swells from around the compass are due this week. A small north-northeast swell will build tonight, and a reinforcing moderate pulse is expected late Saturday and Sunday, followed by a decline on Monday and Tuesday. Meanwhile, a small northwest swell will build late tonight and Saturday and produce surf near the High Surf Advisory level Sunday night and Monday, before dropping for the remainder of next week. A small, out of season south swell will hold into Saturday and slowly decline Sunday and Monday. Moderate trade wind swell will persist near seasonal average into Saturday and may drop slightly on Sunday before rebuilding early next week.

NORTH SHORE

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.