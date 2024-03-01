Mayor Richard T. Bissen, Jr. to present 2024 State of the County Address March 15 at Castle Theater

Maui Mayor Richard Bissen, inaugural address. File PC: Wendy Osher (1.2.23)

The public is invited to attend the 2024 State of the County Address, which will be presented by Mayor Richard T. Bissen, Jr. at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, March 15 at Maui Arts and Cultural Center’s Castle Theater. Doors open at 5 p.m.

Mayor Bissen will speak on the County’s response and recovery efforts after the devastating August 2023 wildfires, as well as plans to address critical housing needs, economic recovery and the rebuilding of Lahaina town.

Admission and parking are free. The event will be broadcast live on Akakū Maui Community Media Channel 53, livestreamed on the County of Maui Facebook page, and available after the event on www.mauicounty.gov, www.youtube.com/@countyofmaui and www.Akaku.org.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Maui Arts and Cultural Center is located at 1 Cameron Way, Kahului.