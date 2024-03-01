Nā Manu ʻElele Program aims to inform and connect people at legendary places

A stewardship program piloted in 2022 at Hawaiʻi Island at Pololū Valley has successfully seen reductions in hiking accidents, illegal camping and parking violations. PC: Department of Land and Natural Resources

The Nā Manu ʻElele Steward Program, a collaboration between Kupu, Hawaiʻi’s largest youth-focused conservation and sustainability nonprofit; the US Economic Development Administration; and the Hawaiʻi Department of Land and Natural Resources aims to inform and connect the people at Hawaiʻi’s treasured wahi pana (legendary places, and living, breathing spaces).

The Nā Manu ʻElele Program was piloted on Hawaiʻi Island at Pololū Valley in 2022. There, trail stewards engaged with hikers and visitors to educate them about native plants and animals, the cultural and historical significance of the area, safety concerns and preserving the area. With two years of success at Pololū, in the form of notable reductions in hiking accidents, instances of illegal camping and parking violations, the program looked to expand to other islands.

Through a grant from the US Economic Development Administration, statewide expansion began in December 2023. The program is already proving effective on trails on O‘ahu and elsewhere, according to the DLNR. Funding will allow for the hiring of more than 20 stewards through 2026.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Aaron Lowe, Nā Ala Hele Trails and Access Program Specialist who supervises stewards on O‘ahu, said: “People are enjoying the interaction and education from stewards. Visitors are walking away with a new appreciation and understanding of the plants, animals, and place itself.”

According to Laila Kaupu, steward supervisor in the Hawai‘i Island community of Miloli‘i, a Community-Based Subsistence Fishing Area, the stewards’ engagement with visitors to these wahi pana is reciprocal. “Building pilina to ‘āina (that which feeds us) grows in understanding the gift of giving, the kuleana (responsibility) to mālama (care for, protect). It shows you can give back before taking. Knowing how one can fill a void before creating it. This is how we mālama ʻāina,” Kaupu said.

“Kupu is excited to partner with DLNR and embark on this journey to engage local communities, protect Hawai‘i’s natural and cultural treasures, and nurture a new generation of environmental stewards,” said Kupu CEO, John Leong. “In traditional Hawaiian context, birds, or nā manu, represent messengers, guardians, and beings of a particular place. ʻElele refers to individuals who act as ambassadors. Kupu is honored to secure part-time and full-time Nā Manu ʻElele positions on the islands of Hawaiʻi, Maui, Oʻahu, Molokaʻi, and Kauaʻi.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The steward program is still accepting applications for various sites on Maui and Kaua‘i and on a rolling basis for other islands. To apply, visit here.