Maui Arts & Entertainment

‘Shining Star Showcase’ spotlights talents of individuals with disabilities at ProArts Playhouse

March 1, 2024, 1:00 PM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

  • Shining Star Showcase. PC: Ka Lima O Maui
  • Shining Star Showcase. PC: Ka Lima O Maui
  • Shining Star Showcase. PC: Ka Lima O Maui
  • Shining Star Showcase. PC: Ka Lima O Maui
  • Shining Star Showcase. PC: Ka Lima O Maui

Seventeen talented individuals with disabilities were spotlighted in a “Shining Star Showcase” at the ProArts Playhouse held Thursday in Kīhei.

The event featured participants from Ka Lima O Maui, Laʻakea Village and Bayada. Three of the 17 participants were awarded prizes including:

  • 1st Place: Khalia Hood
  • 2nd Place: Shelby Fontanilla
  • 3rd Place: Brandon Decambra

Two high school students, Rachel from Kīhei Charter High School and Lizzy from Maui High School helped to organize the event as part of their Senior Project.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“My life’s mission is to make all feel loved, valued, and seen,” said Rachel, “… Shining Star Showcase encompasses that very mission.”

“My goal is to contribute to the cause and support my local community,” said Lizzy.

Ka Lima O Maui extended special thanks to participants, judges and agencies for their contributions and support. Event sponsors included: Chick-fil-A, Ka Lima O Maui, ProArts Playhouse, TLC Laser Works and Ka Lima O Maui’s Hui Club.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsored Content

Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments