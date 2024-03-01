‘Shining Star Showcase’ spotlights talents of individuals with disabilities at ProArts Playhouse



















Seventeen talented individuals with disabilities were spotlighted in a “Shining Star Showcase” at the ProArts Playhouse held Thursday in Kīhei.

The event featured participants from Ka Lima O Maui, Laʻakea Village and Bayada. Three of the 17 participants were awarded prizes including:

1st Place: Khalia Hood

2nd Place: Shelby Fontanilla

3rd Place: Brandon Decambra

Two high school students, Rachel from Kīhei Charter High School and Lizzy from Maui High School helped to organize the event as part of their Senior Project.

“My life’s mission is to make all feel loved, valued, and seen,” said Rachel, “… Shining Star Showcase encompasses that very mission.”

“My goal is to contribute to the cause and support my local community,” said Lizzy.

Ka Lima O Maui extended special thanks to participants, judges and agencies for their contributions and support. Event sponsors included: Chick-fil-A, Ka Lima O Maui, ProArts Playhouse, TLC Laser Works and Ka Lima O Maui’s Hui Club.