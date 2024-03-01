Silent auction bidding launches Maui Calls, the MACC’s signature fundraising gala

An aerial view shows the Maui Calls layout at the annual Maui Arts & Cultural Center signature fundraising event in 2018. This year’s Maui Calls begins with a silent auction on Monday, followed by the event itself March 9. PC: Douglas DeBoer

Entertainment, auctions, gourmet food and fine wine tasting will highlight “Maui Calls,” the Maui Arts & Cultural Center’s signature fundraising gala, beginning with a silent auction Monday, via https://mauiarts.ejoinme.org/MauiCalls.

The 26th anniversary Maui Calls event will take place 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday, March 9. This year’s ‘Celebrating the Navigator’ theme promises to provide “a special, uniquely Hawaiian personality to the evening, a Maui Calls tradition,” according to an announcement. “This year’s Maui Calls celebrates this coming together of the community in the spirit of goodwill and in support of the MACC.”

Award-winning Maui chefs will prepare gourmet pupu throughout the evening accompanied by fine wines from around the world, live entertainment and a wide and diverse selection of items in the event’s signature silent and live auctions. All attendees must be 21 or older, with valid ID.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Silent and live auction items will include Hawai‘i staycations, restaurant fine-dining experiences, original works of art, and musical instruments autographed by celebrities who have performed on MACC stages.

The group Asian Blend will wrap up the evening with dance music favorites under the glowing roof of the Yokouchi Pavilion. Added entertainment during the event will be provided by The Mākaha Sons, the Hula Honeys, Arlie Asiu, and Joel Katz.

Featured performers at this year’s Maui Calls fundraising event include (clockwise from upper left) Arlie Asiu, the Makaha Sons, Joel Katz, Asian Blend and Hula Honeys. PC: MACC

The 26th Maui Calls features an array of wines from around the world, with a selection orchestrated by Ohana Beverage, RNDC, Chambers & Chambers Inc., Johnson Brothers, and Southern Wine & Spirits. Participating wineries to date include Buccella, Rusack Vineyards, The Vineyard House, Amici Cellars, Peju Winery, Stolpman Vineyards, Post and Beam Winery, Cristom Vineyards, Obsidian Wine Company, Cune Winery, Jorge Ordonez Selections, Alana Wines, Morgan Winery, Jackson Family Wines, Mumm Napa, Prisoner Wine Company, and Wagner Family Wines. (The list is subject to change.)

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“Maui Calls guests will enjoy a culinary adventure,” the event announcement says.

Chefs will serve up gourmet pupu during the Maui Calls fundraising event. PC: Doug DeBoer

Participating restaurants and caterers so far include Duo Steak & Seafood Four Seasons Maui, Café O’Lei at the Plantation, Wailea Beach Resort – Marriott, Kō Restaurant, Leilani’s on the Beach, Lima Restaurant, Maui Breadfruit, NS | Nicole Scharer, Rodeo General Store, Tommy Bahama Restaurant, Gather, Vasi, Oao Sushi, Maui Cookie Lab, and Maui Coffee Roasters.

Guests who’d like to be seated with family, friends and business associates may consider reserving a table. There are numerous premium benefits for table attendees, depending on table tier: reserved seating, preferred parking, table-side service for dinner and beverages, special thank-you gifts, pre-event private reception and an opportunity to preview and bid on auction items.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Individual tickets for Maui Calls are $195 for a ‘cruiser’ pass; $225, $300 or $500 for table seating. Tables for 10 are $2,250; $3,000; $5,000; and $10,000. All tickets allow the Maui Calls guest access to the many creations of Maui’s participating restaurants and chefs and the chance to sample a variety of both new wines and old favorites. The table tickets offer table seating and service, and special gifts (depending on level). Table sponsorship levels and inclusions are detailed on the Maui Calls page at MauiArts.org or at https://mauiarts.ejoinme.org/MauiCalls.

Tables and individual ticket sales are on sale now, and silent auction bidding starts Monday. Guests can register in advance to bid via their smartphone or mobile device on the same website. Bidding volunteers will be at the event to assist. Table sales and individual ticket purchases are not available through the MACC Box Office. Table reservations may also be coordinated via email or phone to Naoko Wagner: [email protected] / 808-243-4225.

Maui Calls is the annual fundraiser for the Maui Arts & Cultural Center. The event provides a significant percentage of the income necessary for the MACC to provide ongoing free programs for the community such as Starry Night Cinema, ArT=Mixx, the annual Ki Ho‘alu and ‘Ukulele Festivals, and performances for Maui County schoolchildren, including students on Moloka‘i and Lānaʻi.