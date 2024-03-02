NOAA proposes national marine sanctuary in Papahānaumokuākea

A juvenile Hawaiian monk seal (ʻīlioholoikauaua) swims near Trig Island, French Frigate Shoals. PC: Mark Sullivan/NOAA

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is seeking public input on its draft proposal to designate marine portions of Papahānaumokuākea Marine National Monument as a national marine sanctuary.

A detailed description of the proposed sanctuary, as well as additional information about opportunities to provide public comment, can be found here.

Comments made in the agency’s rule-making portal will be taken until May 7. The docket number is NOAA-NOS-2021-0114 and comments will be accepted in both English and Hawaiian, ʻōlelo Hawai‘i. These comments will also apply to the state of Hawaiʻi public comment process under Hawaiʻi Revised Statutes Chapter 343, the Hawaiʻi Environmental Policy Act.

NOAA is proposing a sanctuary area approximately 582,250 square miles. The agency’s preferred boundary includes the marine environment surrounding the Northwestern Hawaiian Islands from the shoreline of the islands and atolls seaward to 200 nautical miles, including all state waters and waters of the Northwestern Hawaiian Islands Coral Reef Ecosystem Reserve, Midway Atoll and Hawaiian Islands National Wildlife Refuges, and State of Hawaiʻi Northwestern Hawaiian Islands Marine Refuge.

Map: NOAA

According to NOAA, large-scale conservation areas such as this are important to protect highly mobile species, such as sharks and marine mammals. They also protect entire ecosystems, preserving critical ecological functions and conserving biodiversity.

A diverse group of fish gathers on the reefs in Papahānaumokuākea. PC: Kimberly Jeffries/NOAA

The proposed sanctuary would only add to—and not diminish—the management measures and protections provided by the presidential proclamations. NOAA has adopted the management measures from the presidential proclamations, and in a few places, added onto those measures to allow for consistency in management across the proposed sanctuary. The proposed rule unifies management of the area by removing discrepancies and gaps in prohibitions, regulated activities, and permit criteria, providing clarity and comprehensive protection for the proposed sanctuary, the federal agency says.

Commercial fishing is and will continue to be prohibited in monument waters.

NOAA and the state of Hawaiʻi will co-host meetings to gather public input. Comments in ʻōlelo Hawaiʻi are welcomed at all public meetings.

A virtual meeting will be held from 9 a.m. to noon April 6. To register, go here.

In-person meetings in Maui County are set for 5 to 8 p.m. April 17 the University of Hawaiʻi Maui College Dining Room, 310 W. Kaʻahumanu Avenue, Kahului; and 5 to 8 p.m. April 18 at Kūlana ʻŌʻiwi, 612 Maunaloa Highway, Kaunakakai.

Virtual or in-person meetings may end before the time noted above if all participants have concluded their oral comments.

Other ways to submit comments include visiting the regulations portal and searching for docket NOAA-NOS-2021-0114. Click the “Comment Now!” icon, complete the required fields, and enter or attach your comments.

Input also may be sent my mail to PMNM-Sanctuary Designation, NOAA/ONMS, 1845 Wasp Blvd., Bldg 176, Honolulu, HI 96818.

For more information on the proposed sanctuary, visit here.