98 Degrees benefit concert on Oʻahu to support Maui restoration, rebuilding of historical landmarks

98 Degrees.

Grammy Award-nominated band 98 Degrees will headline a special concert in Honolulu to benefit ongoing Maui restoration efforts, following last year’s devastating fires that affected many historic churches, sacred sites and communities.

Funds raised from the benefit concert will directly aid the revitalization efforts for Maui, supporting not only the physical rebuilding of historical landmarks such as Waiola Church of Lahaina, but also assisting in the recovery of the local communities and businesses impacted by the fires.

The “98 Degrees and Friends: Restoration of the Heart of Maui Concert” is set for Saturday, April 6, 2024, 6 p.m., at the Neal S. Blaisdell Arena in Honolulu.

File Photo (2018): Waiola Church had stood since Lahaina was the capital of the Kingdom of Hawaiʻi and played host to Lahaina’s community meetings both in the 1820s and the 2020s. The church was burnt down in the wildfires of Aug. 8, 2023. Courtesy photo

The concert is an initiative aimed at bringing together local musicians, including Nā Hōkū Hanohano Award-winning Crossing Rain, and renowned artists from the mainland such as 98 Degrees, to honor the land’s cultural significance and contribute to the healing process on Maui.



98 Degrees is an internationally acclaimed, multi-platinum, multi-award winning, and nominated vocal group comprised of brothers Nick Lachey, Drew Lachey, Jeff Timmons and Justin Jeffre. The band has sold more than 15 million albums globally, including four top-5 hits on the Billboard charts and a repertoire of unforgettable songs, including “I Do (Cherish You).” Dedicated to Maui, the band’s performance in Honolulu will feature old hits and new music from their upcoming album, “Full Circle.”



“We invite everyone to join us for an evening of music, unity and aloha,” said Nick Lachey of 98 Degrees, who feels a deep connection to the Hawaiian islands, as a resident.



“It is our honor to support Maui, with all proceeds from the concert directly used for the restoration of historical churches, schools, restaurants and homes, as well as for supporting the mental and emotional well-being of the community,” added his wife, actress Vanessa Lachey of NCIS: Hawaiʻi.

The evening is produced through the collaboration of SparkLEE Productions, Cornerstone Multimedia, and the Hawaiʻi Academy of Recording Arts as 501c3 fiscal sponsors. Additionally, iHeart Media is lending support as a media partner, and Outrigger Reef Hotel supports the effort as an in-kind sponsor.

Tickets for the Honolulu show are on sale now online and at the Blaisdell Box Office.

