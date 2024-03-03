‘Aladdin Jr.’ musical hits the stage at St. Anthony Trojan Café this Wednesday

Listen to this Article 1 minute

Disney’s Aladdin Jr. plays at the St. Anthony Trojan Café in Wailuku from March 6 through March 15, 2024. (PC: St. Anthony School)

St. Anthony School has announced a 60-minute adaption of Disney’s 1992 film and musical “Aladdin” at the St. Anthony Trojan Café from Wednesday, March 6 through Friday, March 15.

The “Aladdin Jr.” musical, designed for middle-school-aged performers, features characters Aladdin, Jasmine, the fast-talking wisecracking Genie, and Jafar, as well as original songs such as “A Friend Like Me,” and “A Whole New World.”

The St. Anthony School cast includes students in grade school through to high school led by Julia Golding and Tanya Unemori.

Performance dates and times are as follows:

Wednesday, March 6 at 2 p.m.

Friday, March 8 at 6 p.m.

Wednesday, March 13 at 2 p.m.

Friday, March 15 at 6 p.m.

Entrance is free but donations are welcome.