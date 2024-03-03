Hāna metals recycling event set for March 8 and 9

Hana Metals recycling. PC: County of Maui / Facebook

A quarterly metals recycling-collection event in Hāna will be held on Friday, March 8 and Saturday, March 9, announced the Department of Environmental Management.

The event will be held at the Hāna Recycling Center across from the Hāna Landfill on Waikoloa Road. The center will be open for collections from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. each day or until bins are full due to limited hauling capacity. Event staff will help residents remove items from their vehicles. Commercial drop-offs will not be accepted.

Items accepted include appliances, refrigerators, freezers, air conditioning units, water coolers, washers, dryers, stoves, dishwashers, water heaters, automobile batteries, tires, propane tanks (with or without valves) and scrap metals. Small machines must be fully drained of all liquids. Electronics will not be collected at this event.

For more information about recycling events, call the County Abandoned Vehicles and Metals Office at 808-270-6102. For more information about metals recycling, call Hammerhead Metals at 808-280-8844. For information on electronics and e-waste recycling, call E-Cycling Maui at 808-280-6460.