Colorado State University to host free youth volleyball clinic at Seabury Hall, March 10
Seabury Hall has announced a youth volleyball clinic by the Colorado State University Women’s Volleyball Team & Coaches at the Erdman Athletic Center on Sunday, March 10, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
The clinic is for youth in Grades K-6. No previous volleyball experience is required. Admission is free but registration is required at www.seaburyhall.org/atheltics. The clinic is limited to 100 youth.
Before the clinic, CSU will hold an open practice and intrasquad scrimmage from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Erdman Atheltic Center. The general public is invited to attend the practice and scrimmage.
The CSU team features Seabury alumna Kekua Richards, a 2023 graduate who is now a first-year middle blocker for the NCAA Division 1 Rams.