Flood Watch in effect for Maui and Big Island through late tonight

Enhanced radar imagery (5:25 a.m., March 4, 2024) PC: NOAA/NWS

Update: 3:22 a.m., March 4, 2024

The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch, in effect for Maui and the Big Island through late tonight.

Flood prone roads and other low-lying areas may be impacted due to elevated runoff and overflowing streams. Urban areas may receive more significant flooding and property damage due to rapid runoff, according to the NWS.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

According to the NWS forecast: “An upper level trough moving in from the west will tap into a more moist environment over the eastern half of the state. A jet stream leading this trough will enhance periods of moderate to locally heavy rainfall. The heaviest rainfall amounts are forecast to fall along the windward slope of Haleakalā in East Maui.”

As a precaution, the public is asked to monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. A Flood Watch means that conditions are favorable for flash flooding, which can be life-threatening. Motorists and pedestrians are reminded not to cross fast flowing water in their vehicle or on foot.