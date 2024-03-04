Holoholo Bookmobile finds a new home at the Lahaina District Courthouse

Holoholo Bookmobile will be at the Lahaina District Courthouse beginning March 5, according to an announcement from the Hawaiʻi State Judiciary. Courtesy photo.

The Holoholo Bookmobile will relocate to the Lahaina District Courthouse, beginning March 5.

After the Lahaina Library was destroyed in the Aug. 8 Lahaina wildfire, the bookmobile moved temporarily to Whaler’s Village in Kāʻanapali. Now, that site is no longer available, and its new home will be at the courthouse, located at 1870 Honoapiʻilani Highway.

The bookmobile will be at its new location from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 5.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Second Circuit Chief Judge Peter Cahill and Judge Christopher Dunn will be onsite at 12:30 p.m. for an informal talk story session as part of National Judicial Outreach Week.