IRS enhances ‘Where’s My Refund?’ tool for 2024 filing season

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) reminds taxpayers that its “Where’s My Refund?” online tool remains the best way to check the status of a refund.

With almost 500,000 taxpayers in Hawaiʻi expecting a refund this filing season, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) reminds taxpayers that recent improvements to “Where’s My Refund?” on IRS.gov remains the best way to check the status of a refund.

Without needing to contact the IRS, the “Where’s My Refund?” tool provides taxpayers with three key pieces of information: IRS confirmation of receiving a federal tax return, approval of the tax refund and issuing date of the approved tax refund. Information for returns from tax years 2023, 2022 and 2021 is available.

The improvements to the tool follow Inflation Reduction Act funding, which is providing for a variety of IRS technological advances and upgrades, are designed to help taxpayers and transform agency operations.

“Where’s My Refund?” enhancements

In filing season 2024, taxpayers will benefit from important updates that reduce the need for many taxpayers to call the IRS and include:

Messages with detailed refund status in plain language.

Seamless access on mobile devices and with the IRS2Go app.

Notifications indicating whether the IRS needs additional information.

How to use “Where’s My Refund?”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

According to CNET, the average refund size is up by 4.3%, from $3,079 for 2023’s tax season through Feb. 24, to $3,213 for this season through Feb. 23. The average tax refund amount has grown 130% since the start of the 2024 tax season. To check the status of tax refunds, the IRS recommends using their “Where’s My Refund?” tool.

To use “Where’s My Refund”, taxpayers must enter their Social Security number or Individual Taxpayer Identification number, filing status and the exact whole dollar amount of their expected refund from the original tax return for the year they’re checking.

Once the IRS acknowledges receipt of a return, refund status information is typically available within:

24 hours after receipt of a taxpayer’s e-filed tax year 2023 return;

Three to four days after receipt of an e-filed tax year 2022 or 2021 return;

Four weeks after mailing a paper return.

The IRS updates the tool once a day, usually overnight. The IRS reminds taxpayers that the fastest way to get a refund is by filing electronically and using direct deposit.

Refund delivery

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Many different factors may affect the timing of refund delivery:

The tax return has errors, requires additional review or is incomplete;

The return needs a correction to the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) or Additional Child Tax Credit;

The time between the IRS issuing the refund and the bank posting it to an account may vary since processing times fluctuate.

The IRS will contact taxpayers by mail if more information is needed to process a return. IRS phone and walk-in representatives can only research the status of a refund if:

21 days or more have passed since a return was filed electronically;

Six weeks or more have passed since a return was mailed;

“Where’s My Refund?” tells the taxpayer to contact the IRS.

If a taxpayer refund isn’t what is expected, it may be due to changes made by the IRS. These changes could include corrections to the Child Tax Credit or EITC amounts or an offset from all or part of the refund amount to pay past-due tax or debts.

Filing season reminders

The IRS recommends taxpayers make IRS.gov their first stop to get information on filing a tax return. There is information on choosing a tax professional, IRS Free File, answers to tax questions and tips on filing a return.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Taxpayers who file electronically and choose direct deposit typically get their refund in less than 21 days, according to the IRS. Taxpayers who don’t have a bank account can find out how to open a bank account at a FDIC-insured bank or the National Credit Union Locator Tool.

Refund information for amended tax returns is not available on “Where’s My Refund?” Use “Where’s My Amended Return?” to get the status of an amended return.

The deadline for most taxpayers to file a tax return, pay any tax due or request an extension to file is Monday, April 15.

Additional resources: