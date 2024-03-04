Maui blood drive set for March 19-21 at the Cameron Center in Wailuku

The Blood Bank of Hawaiʻi will hold a blood drive March 19-21 at the Cameron Center in Wailuku. Screen grab from Blood Bank of Hawaii’s website at bbh.org

The J. Walter Cameron Center will host a blood drive March 19-21 in collaboration with the Blood Bank of Hawaiʻi.

“Donating blood is a simple act that can make a huge difference in the lives of others,” according to an announcement. “Each donation can save up to three lives, making it one of the most impactful ways to give back to our community.”

Blood donors are required to make an appointment ahead of time by calling the Blood Bank at 808-848-4770. Donation hours are 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. March 19, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. March 20 and 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 21. The Cameron Center is located at 95 Mahalani St. in Wailuku.

To learn more, visit Blood Bank of Hawaii’s website at bbh.org.