Maui County seeks owners of 21 unclaimed vehicles salvaged from Lahaina wildfire zone

Mokuʻula, Lahaina, Maui after the August 2023 wildfire. Aug. 28, 2023. PC: Wendy Osher

The County of Maui is seeking the owners of 21 intact vehicles that were removed from the Lahaina wildfire disaster zone for debris cleanup progression. The vehicles were deemed salvageable based on their appearance of little to no visible outer damage to the vehicle, but the County makes no warranty regarding the condition of any of these vehicles.

Unless they are claimed by owners, the vehicles will be disposed of on April 1, 2024, according to the County of Maui Environmental Protection & Sustainability, Abandoned Vehicles & Metals (EPS/AVM) Section.

Owners can see their vehicle before deciding whether they want to claim the vehicle or request that it be scrapped at no cost to the owner. Belongings can be retrieved from inside the vehicle. County officials say having the vehicle title will not be necessary. The County EPS/AVM Section would need to confirm an owner’s identity to ensure it matches the name on the title based on County Division of Motor Vehicles & Licensing records.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The vehicles have been towed to a storage yard. If the owner of the vehicle does not contact the Maui County Abandoned Vehicles office, the vehicle will be towed to Hammerhead Metals on April 1, 2024 to be scrapped. Owners wishing to claim vehicles must call 808-270-6102 before March 31, 2024.

Vehicle owners may also call the Abandoned Vehicles Office at 808-270-6102 with questions or to discuss actions to be taken.

The majority of the intact/not-burned vehicles from public roadways in the burn zone were left in place. This list includes the only vehicles that were required to be moved sooner due to debris removal, and are still in possession of the County:

County seeks owners of 21 unclaimed vehicles salvaged from Lahaina wildfire zone. MPVH = multi-purpose vehicle, PKUP = pickup, 4DSD = four door sedan, 2DSD = two door sedan.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

For more information, visit www.mauirecovers.org/damagedvehicles.